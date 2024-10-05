🔊 Listen to this

Deer can be spotted near roadways any time of the year, but drivers should be especially vigilant in the fall.

AAA is reminding drivers that October through December marks deer-mating season, so the animals are more active and more likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.

Roughly 1.5 million deer-related vehicle collisions happen in the United States each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA),

While the vast majority of deer strikes do not involve serious injury, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), in the 10-year period from 2013-2022, almost 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals, including 113 in Pennsylvania.

With that in mind, AAA reminds drivers to stay focused and look out for deer, especially during the morning and evening hours when the distracted animals are most active and most likely to intersect with vehicles on the road.

“Safety is priority one, so first and foremost, AAA encourages motorists to adjust their driving behaviors to prevent a deer collision,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Repairs for crashes involving animals are covered by comprehensive insurance, so drivers should talk to their insurer to understand and, if necessary, adjust their coverage as even minor collisions will likely lead to a major expense.”

New vehicle technology

driving up cost of repairs

According to the Insurance Agency at AAA, across Pennsylvania, the average claim for an animal strike in 2023 for its policy-holders was nearly $6,000 – up 14% from just the year before.

While there are multiple factors at play, the increase is due, in large part, to new vehicle technology including cameras and sensors that may be in the windshield, bumper or rear-view mirrors, driving up the cost of repairs.

“Deer can be unpredictable, so even the best drivers are at risk,” Tidwell added. “In addition to the inconvenience of having your vehicle damaged and possibly unavailable to you for a time because of a deer collision, the cost of repairs may put a serious dent in your wallet if you don’t have a comprehensive insurance policy with adequate coverage.”

AAA tips to avoid

an animal collision

Keep your eyes moving back and forth: Continuously sweep your eyes across the road for signs of animals. While the most likely accident is caused by an animal darting in front of you, one might also run into the side of your car.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening: Many animals, especially deer, are most active during prime commuting hours – roughly 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Know where deer may be near: Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces such as parks or golf courses and near water such as streams or ponds. Deer crossing signs indicate where high levels of deer/vehicle crashes have occurred in the past.

At night, use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic: Your bright lights can help you spot animals sooner. The light reflecting off their eyes may also reveal their location.

Watch for other deer to appear: Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be one or more nearby.

Honk your horn with one long blast: A long blast on your horn may frighten large animals, such as deer, away from your vehicle. The Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) advises against relying on devices such as deer whistles and reflectors, which have not been proven to reduce collisions with animals.

Don’t veer for deer: If an animal is in your path, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into objects on the side of the road.

Always wear a seatbelt: According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on.

In the event of a collision with an animal, Insurance at AAA recommends:

— If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway. Your safety and the safety of your passengers are most important.

— Once you are in a safe location and no longer driving, call the police.

— Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it is light or dark outside.

— Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

— Contact your insurance company as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car.

— Take photos of the damage if you can do so safely and without entering the roadway.

A ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’ — Sugar Notch

Trail Hike & Sip today — Sunday Oct. 6

Join North Branch Land Trust and PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry for some fun in the early autumn sun on a Walk in Penn’s Woods on the Sugar Notch Trails concluding with a visit to Bell House Winery today — Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m.

Megan Finnen, Recreation Forester for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, will guide the hike, offering naturalist insights on the public trail.

Hikers can expect highly colored foliage, less than a week from their anticipated peak. The hike itself is one mile in length featuring easy to moderate difficulty with an unimproved natural terrain, fit for outdoor lovers.

Upon conclusion of the hike, participants are invited to visit the Bell House Winery (bellhousewinery.com), located a half-mile from the trail head for a tasting and social. With a commitment to quality, Bell House Winery’s tasting room is a “sanctuary for friends to spend time together and enjoy good wine.”

“In addition to being a great time, this hike and sip is a wonderful example of partners coming together to engage with the community,” said NBLT Executive Director Ellen Ferretti. “The trail, owned and maintained by Bureau of Forestry and Earth Conservancy, and Bell House Winery are hosting North Branch Land Trust and the Bureau of Forestry, all for the appreciation of Penn’s Woods — our backyard!”

Upon arrival at the trailhead, attendees are asked to park in the Holy Family Cemetery Parking Lot where the hike will meet at 10:30 a.m. There is no fee for this event, as each attendee will pay for their own purchases from the winery.

Hikers are encouraged to make a donation at — nblt.org/donate — the amount of their choosing to help North Branch Land Trust continue to host events like these.

New PA Sportsman

license plate unveiled

Just in time for the fall hunting and fishing seasons, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) have announced the offering of the new PA Sportsman license plate.

The specialty plate, available now through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is adorned with artwork featuring iconic Pennsylvania hunting, fishing, and boating imagery including the white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse and anglers fishing from a kayak on a scenic river.

The license plate is $40 in addition to the registration fee, of which $14 will be deposited into a Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account to be allocated evenly to the PGC and PFBC for the purpose of promoting youth hunting and fishing activities.

To purchase a PA Sportsman specialty license plate, visit the PennDOT website, choose Special Fund, and select the PA Sportsman option.

“The outdoors are important to so many Pennsylvanians, and our state’s outdoor resources — both now and in the future — depend upon the people who care enough to protect them,” said PGC Executive Director Steve Smith. “Hunters, trappers, boaters, and anglers play an active role in conserving fish and wildlife and their habitats, but the torch they carry ultimately will be passed to the generations to come, highlighting the continual need to involve youth in these activities and shape them as stewards who one day can pass the torch to those who follow. With this license plate, sportsmen and sportswomen can help that cause while showing their pride in the things that make it all possible.”

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer reinforced the value of growing youth education programs around conservation-based recreational activities and stressed the importance of safety for those who enjoy the woods and the water.

“Fishing and boating are year-round lifetime activities for individuals and families in Pennsylvania,” said Schaeffer. “It’s critical that we introduce young people to outdoor recreation and instill a conservation ethic early on. Equipped with the skills needed to enjoy all that Pennsylvania’s waters have to offer, they are also more likely to become stewards of our aquatic resources. To me, the best part of the license plate may be that the adult and child depicted are wearing their life jackets. It will be great to have that public safety reminder on roadways across the Commonwealth.”