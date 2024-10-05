NEPIRC brings manufacturing, community together to learn, connect

🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Chelsey Coslett-Traver, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) Manager of Marketing & Stakeholder Engagement, this week said there was not one winner at Friday’s Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center in Plains Township — there were hundreds.

That’s because the 2024 Manufacturing Best Practices Summit and Expo — the region’s largest manufacturing trade show and networking event — brought together more than 100 manufacturers and industry advocates exhibiting their products and services, along with nearly 500 event-goers to learn from world-class speakers and one another.

Organized by NEPIRC, the event provided an opportunity for manufacturers from an 11-county region to gather to learn, collaborate and forge new partnerships with other manufacturers, while also hearing from knowledgeable speakers on a variety of topics. These include: effectively using the power of AI, navigating safety concerns and policies around medical marijuana, unlocking leadership potential with emotional intelligence coaching, and learning the best practices to attract and retain talented employees — to name a few.

“There are so many long-term gains from this one-day event,” Coslett-Traver said. “Manufacturers learn from one another and from the speakers we choose specifically with their needs in mind. Our hope is that attendees take what they’ve learned today and apply it to their businesses for the benefit of their employees, operational processes, and customers. When they succeed, our region shines.”

Manufacturing Day offered a host of valuable breakout sessions and panel discussions, such as:

• “Building High Performance Compensation Systems: How to Get Your Team Rowing in the Same Direction,” with Mike Pickreign, Tech 42, breakout session sponsor.

• A Cybersecurity & CMMC panel discussion, with moderator Kara Smith, NEPA Alliance APEX Accelerator, panel discussion sponsor.

• Industry-specific sessions presented by NEPIRC’s subject matter experts.

• And the event closed with The Wall Street Journal bestselling co-authors Katie Desiderio, Ph.D. and Michael Frino, Ph.D. who presented “Becoming a Be Keeper,” a discussion on resiliency, grit, and determination in the workplace among constant change.

Kate Logan, NEPIRC board of directors’ member and NEPIRC Dream Team ambassador, who is the quality systems manager at Noble Biomaterials Inc. in Scranton, was part of a panel discussion featuring members of NEPIRC’s Dream Team. The panelists addressed misperceptions people may have when they think about manufacturing.

“Manufacturing may have the stereotype as a dark, dirty, dangerous career path to some, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Logan said. “Typical facilities are bright, clean, and safety is always at the forefront of our day-to-day operations.”

Logan went on to discuss other benefits of careers in manufacturing, such as educational opportunities, compensation and potential career advancement.

“I hope to help inspire the next generation by sharing insights about manufacturing industries, discussing diversity of roles available, tuition reimbursement and highlighting the importance of skilled workers in NEPA,” Logan added.

Thanks to sponsor Lackawanna College Continuing Education, a group of nearly 70 students from Lackawanna County Career Technology Center, Mountain View, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre Area high schools listened to the panel discussion, explored the exhibits and gained insight from representatives at Lackawanna College who spoke to them about necessary skills for job placement.

Keynote speaker

Keynote speaker Chris Czarnik, coach, trainer, author and subject matter expert, imparted knowledge from his 20 years of research on talent recruiting, engagement and retention to empower listeners with information to secure a talented workforce.

Czarnik is a renowned author, coach, trainer and subject matter expert on talent recruiting, engagement and retention in today’s dynamic manufacturing environment. With diverse career experience, including roles as a former military officer, human resource manager, career services manager and job search advisor, Czarnik brings unparalleled expertise to the table.

Over the past two decades, Czarnik has dedicated his career to understanding why individuals join and depart organizations. His insights have empowered thousands of job seekers to identify organizations and roles that align with their aspirations and values. His acclaimed book, “Winning the War for Talent,” has become a cornerstone resource for over 3,500 organizations nationwide.

NEPIRC delivered on its promise to connect manufacturers and provide education to help them further succeed.

Materials Manager at Ashley Machine & Tool Co. Zachary J. Mulhern said, “It is impossible to put a dollar figure on the valuable knowledge gained from Manufacturing Day. Not only did it enable our company to reach local colleges and universities to help create a talent pipeline for the workforce, it also allowed us to meet vendors within our region. We have gained an abundance of knowledge on machine practices, employee engagement, and so much more.”

While the event is helping companies operationally, it is also having an impact on individual growth.

Mulhern said, “This event not only has helped better automate our company, but it has given me insight into being a better leader.”

In addition, Manufacturing Day is an opportunity to show that the gender gap is closing in the manufacturing sector with more women taking on leadership roles.

Logan said, “We are vice presidents, we are managers, we are supervisors, we are boards of directors’ members, and we are leaders. In a historically male-dominated field, women are breaking stereotypes and bringing fresh perspectives to the table which is why female senior management positions have risen to 29 percent (as of 2019). Seeing a broader talent pool in manufacturing shows that companies encourage inclusivity. I am proud to be part of it!”

For information on the 2024 Manufacturing Day Best Practices Summit and Expo, visit the NEPIRC website, www.nepirc.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.