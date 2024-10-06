🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley this week launched a new grant program aimed at plugging orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the state.

The new program is part of the $76 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) under the Biden-Harris Administration. It offers grants up to $40,000 for wells 3,000 feet deep or less, and up to $70,000 for wells deeper than 3,000 feet.

The grants will be available to qualified well-pluggers for orphan wells, which are wells that were abandoned before 1985.

Applications will open on Oct. 9, through DEP’s website, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“By prioritizing the capping and plugging of orphaned and abandoned wells, my administration is making meaningful strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while also supporting thousands of good-paying energy jobs across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Pennsylvania has a long legacy as an energy leader — and these wells are proof of that. Now, we are continuing that legacy by plugging and capping them, improving air quality, reducing emissions, protecting public health and creating jobs. We are rejecting the false choice between protecting jobs and protecting our planet — and my Administration will continue to draw down as much federal funding as possible to do this critical work.”

DEP Acting Secretary Shirley said orphan wells can leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere and pollute groundwater.

“It is not a matter of ‘if’ an orphan well will be a threat to the environment and public health — it’s a matter of ‘when,’” Shirley said. “This new program will allow private entities to plug lower-risk and lower-cost orphan wells while DEP focuses on priority wells that can be more expensive to plug. Plugging these orphan wells creates good-paying jobs and improves the environment. We are encouraging any qualified well pluggers to apply and help improve the economy and the environment.”

Pennsylvania is home to more than 350,000 orphaned and abandoned wells, contributing nearly 8% of the state’s total methane emissions. Methane is especially hazardous, being up to 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide, which poses a potential risk to life and property, significantly warming the planet and contributing to harmful air pollution.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board supports taskforce recommendations

The Stop-and-Go Legislative Taskforce — including ex officio member and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) member Darrell Clarke, as well as a cross-functional workgroup with representatives from legislative and agency groups — this week participated in a meeting to unanimously adopt its recently developed report and recommendations.

Stop-and-gos are generally understood to be businesses with restaurant or eating place retail liquor licenses that operate as convenience stores or delis but fail to maintain minimum requirements for licensure. The PLCB has received complaints about dozens of such businesses in Philadelphia, and they are becoming problems in other parts of the state as well.

“These establishments have been a scourge on the city of Philadelphia for more than a decade, bringing loitering, drunkenness and crimes into our neighborhoods,” said Clarke. “Our kids are exposed to this unsavory behavior, and it’s time we adopt meaningful change that will stop this social irresponsibility.”

The Stop-and-Go Legislative Task Force recommendations include the following:

• Streamline the citation process.

• Strengthen the Licensing Compliance Program.

• Inform the process for license renewal with other citations and information.

• Increase penalties and fines for all citations.

• Remove de novo review from Common Pleas Court.

• Highlight the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Complaint Process.

• Increase recruitment efforts for Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) agents.

• Require the payment of city taxes and fully adjudicated city fines before a liquor license may be received or renewed.

The Stop-and-Go Legislative Task Force was created by Act 49 of 2023 to research the laws and issues surrounding stop-and-gos and make recommendations for effectively regulating them.

Existing statutory and regulatory frameworks have proven unsuccessful in bringing such establishments into license compliance because of limited enforcement authority, insufficient fines and penalties, insufficient staffing among the Pennsylvania State Police BLCE, and delays in enforcement due to the two-year license renewal process and lengthy hearing and appeals process.

PA intends to increases Medicaid Behavioral HealthChoices rates through mid-year adjustment

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) this week announced its intent to increase rates paid in its Behavioral HealthChoices program, which provides access to mental health, substance use disorder, and other behavioral health services for Medicaid recipients.

Once approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the new rates for the Behavioral HelathChoices (BHC) Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) will be retroactive to July 1, 2024 for their current 2024 contract agreements with DHS.

“Access to mental and behavioral health care is essential to our overall health and well-being,” said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh. “If we cannot get the care we need, our ability to participate in and engage fully in our responsibilities like work, school, and family will not be possible. Maintaining access to care requires rates that reflect the cost of providing care, and this mid-year adjustment for Behavioral HealthChoices managed care organizations (BH-MCOs) is necessary to maintain a Medicaid program that meets our current needs and challenges, and helps Pennsylvanians continue to get the care they deserve.”

The increase to BH-MCO rates come following a mid-year review of managed care organizations’ enrollment and what services and supports beneficiaries are using the most. The increased rates, if approved by CMS, will support access to behavioral health care for Medicaid recipients and ensure these MCOs are better positioned to appropriately compensate providers working in the behavioral health field, ultimately helping to recruit and retain this critical workforce.

The 2024-25 state budget built on the previous year’s budget investments by providing an additional $20 million for county mental health programs to continue a multi-year commitment to these programs.

Rep. Pickett introduces bill to ban lab-grown meat in Pennsylvania

Seeking to protect the livelihood of farmers who produce meat products for Pennsylvania consumers, Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) is the prime sponsor of legislation in the House of Representatives that would ban the manufacturing and sale of lab-grown meat in the Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s hard-working farmers breed and raise the animals that become the meat products found at our local supermarkets,” said Pickett. “But what would happen should a billion-dollar movement be successful in bringing lab-grown meat to our tables instead of the high-quality products we now enjoy? That could become a reality if Pennsylvania doesn’t join other states in banning lab-grown meat.”

House Bill 2441 was referred to the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee in June.

Florida was the first state to ban the sale of lab-grown meat earlier this year. Alabama was the second. The Florida law makes it “unlawful for any person to manufacture for sale, sell, hold or offer for sale, or distribute cultivated meat” in the state, with violators facing up to 60 days in jail. In Alabama, the penalty is up to 90 days behind bars and a $500 fine.

Pickett has an ally in U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, who voiced his support of the Florida law, saying he would never serve “that slop to my kids,” and that he stands with American ranchers and farmers.

Baker, Cabell, Kaufer to co-host veterans recognition event at Misericordia Nov. 2

Rep. Mike Cabell (R-117), along with Sen. Lisa Baker (R, D-20), and Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-120), will again co-host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Misericordia University.

“The event we hosted last November was well-attended, and we expect this year’s turnout to be similar,” said the lawmakers. “This is our small way to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where dozens of vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered as part of the event.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services.

Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County. Veterans can bring their spouse or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Rep. Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000 or Rep. Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 25.

