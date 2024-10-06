🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love’s annual Restaurant Week kicked off Sunday and will continue through Oct. 12, when local culinary venues in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties will showcase their signature dishes in support of the organization’s mission to provide free meals to communities in need.

Fork Over Love regularly purchases hot, chef-made meals from independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community.

Since 2021, Fork Over Love has distributed more than 80,000 meals and reinvested $750,000 in independent restaurants.

In addition to supporting Fork Over Love by visiting a participating restaurant between October 6-12, you can also purchase a raffle ticket for the “52 Weeks of Dinner Raffle.”

The winner will receive 52+ gift certificates from the area’s best locally-owned restaurants. The drawing will be held on October 15th via Facebook Live and tickets are available online at forkoverlove.org or at select participating restaurants.

“Together with DiscoverNEPA, powered by Mericle, we are inviting everyone to nourish their neighbors in need by setting aside time to break bread with family and friends during restaurant week,” explains Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love founder, in a press release. “When you grab your friends, go eat, and give a fork at participating restaurants, the proceeds of your good time elevates our entire community.”

Restaurant Week is made possible through the generosity of DiscoverNEPA; Fork Over Love’s Circle of Love sponsors, which include Altitude Foundation, Community Bank N.A., Cumulus Media, Hoegan & Associates, P.C., Lamar, Marjorie Henry Marquart, McCarthy Tire Service, The Parente Family, Selingo Guagliardo, and Trion; in addition to corporate and foundation sponsors.

For a full schedule or more information on Fork Over Love’s Restaurant Week, please visit forkoverlove.org

The current list of participating restaurants includes:

Abe’s Hot Dogs, Mountaintop

Abide Coffeehouse, Wilkes-Barre

Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston

Antonio’s Pizza Deluxe, Edwardsville

Bank + Vine, Wilkes-Barre

Bar Pazzo, Scranton

The Beaumont Inn, Dallas

Bernie’s Pizza, Dallas

Bulldog BBQ, Wilkes-Barre Township

Cafe 315, Plains

Canteen Central, Pittston

Circles on the Square, Wilkes-Barre

Cork Bar & Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre

Cosenza’s Pizza and Restaurant, Bear Creek

D’s Diner, Plains

Fire & Ice, Trucksville

Fit AF Nutrition, Carbondale

Fork N’ Bowl, Scranton

Franco’s, Wilkes-Barre

The Garden Restaurant, Scranton

The Greens at Irem, Dallas

Grico’s Restaurant, Exeter

Hartman Jerk Center, Wilkes-Barre

Jane’s Sugar Magnolia, Dallas

Just Fred Custom Catering, Pittston

Kevin’s, Kingston

Lucca Restaurant & Catering, Taylor

The Lunch Bar, Wilkes-Barre

Mama Italian Pizzeria, Nanticoke

Marianacci’s Restaurant, West Wyoming

Marie’s Diner, Duryea

Overbrook Pub & Grill, Dallas

Papi’s Kitchen, Scranton

Paradise Soulfood & Sweets, Scranton

Pazzo, Jenkins Township

Philly’s Phinest, Wilkes-Barre

Pizza Bella, Dallas

Red Mill Tavern, Pittston

Rikasa, Pittston

Rostas Café, Hazleton

Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre

Tammy’s Kitchen, Larksville

Tomasino’s Restaurant, Dallas

Town Tavern, Duryea