Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Fork Over Love’s annual Restaurant Week kicked off Sunday and will continue through Oct. 12, when local culinary venues in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties will showcase their signature dishes in support of the organization’s mission to provide free meals to communities in need.
Fork Over Love regularly purchases hot, chef-made meals from independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community.
Since 2021, Fork Over Love has distributed more than 80,000 meals and reinvested $750,000 in independent restaurants.
In addition to supporting Fork Over Love by visiting a participating restaurant between October 6-12, you can also purchase a raffle ticket for the “52 Weeks of Dinner Raffle.”
The winner will receive 52+ gift certificates from the area’s best locally-owned restaurants. The drawing will be held on October 15th via Facebook Live and tickets are available online at forkoverlove.org or at select participating restaurants.
“Together with DiscoverNEPA, powered by Mericle, we are inviting everyone to nourish their neighbors in need by setting aside time to break bread with family and friends during restaurant week,” explains Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love founder, in a press release. “When you grab your friends, go eat, and give a fork at participating restaurants, the proceeds of your good time elevates our entire community.”
Restaurant Week is made possible through the generosity of DiscoverNEPA; Fork Over Love’s Circle of Love sponsors, which include Altitude Foundation, Community Bank N.A., Cumulus Media, Hoegan & Associates, P.C., Lamar, Marjorie Henry Marquart, McCarthy Tire Service, The Parente Family, Selingo Guagliardo, and Trion; in addition to corporate and foundation sponsors.
For a full schedule or more information on Fork Over Love’s Restaurant Week, please visit forkoverlove.org
The current list of participating restaurants includes:
Abe’s Hot Dogs, Mountaintop
Abide Coffeehouse, Wilkes-Barre
Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston
Antonio’s Pizza Deluxe, Edwardsville
Bank + Vine, Wilkes-Barre
Bar Pazzo, Scranton
The Beaumont Inn, Dallas
Bernie’s Pizza, Dallas
Bulldog BBQ, Wilkes-Barre Township
Cafe 315, Plains
Canteen Central, Pittston
Circles on the Square, Wilkes-Barre
Cork Bar & Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre
Cosenza’s Pizza and Restaurant, Bear Creek
D’s Diner, Plains
Fire & Ice, Trucksville
Fit AF Nutrition, Carbondale
Fork N’ Bowl, Scranton
Franco’s, Wilkes-Barre
The Garden Restaurant, Scranton
The Greens at Irem, Dallas
Grico’s Restaurant, Exeter
Hartman Jerk Center, Wilkes-Barre
Jane’s Sugar Magnolia, Dallas
Just Fred Custom Catering, Pittston
Kevin’s, Kingston
Lucca Restaurant & Catering, Taylor
The Lunch Bar, Wilkes-Barre
Mama Italian Pizzeria, Nanticoke
Marianacci’s Restaurant, West Wyoming
Marie’s Diner, Duryea
Overbrook Pub & Grill, Dallas
Papi’s Kitchen, Scranton
Paradise Soulfood & Sweets, Scranton
Pazzo, Jenkins Township
Philly’s Phinest, Wilkes-Barre
Pizza Bella, Dallas
Red Mill Tavern, Pittston
Rikasa, Pittston
Rostas Café, Hazleton
Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre
Tammy’s Kitchen, Larksville
Tomasino’s Restaurant, Dallas
Town Tavern, Duryea