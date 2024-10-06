🔊 Listen to this

Several police cruisers were on the scene of a reported shooting on Holland Street on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — There was a heavy police presence on Holland Street Sunday as officials investigated a reported shooting.

Both Wilkes-Barre City and Pennsylvania State Police were observed on the scene. A portion of the street was roped off with caution and tape, closing it off to traffic.

Officials on the scene, as well as officers at the Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters, were unable to provide any details regarding the situation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.