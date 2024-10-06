Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — There was a heavy police presence on Holland Street Sunday as officials investigated a reported shooting.
Both Wilkes-Barre City and Pennsylvania State Police were observed on the scene. A portion of the street was roped off with caution and tape, closing it off to traffic.
Officials on the scene, as well as officers at the Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters, were unable to provide any details regarding the situation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.