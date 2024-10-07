🔊 Listen to this

ROSS TWP. — A man from Williamsport died and another was flown to an area hospital following a vehicle crash on state Route 118 on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the deceased as 83-year-old Robert K. Gibbs Jr.

Robert Gibbs Jr. was a passenger in a 2020 Nissan Versa operated by Walter F. Gibbs, 81, of Williamsport, traveling west on Route 118 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert and a tree just before 2 p.m., state police reported.

Robert Gibbs Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene by Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews.

Walter Gibbs was flown to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for serious injuries, state police reported.