SPRING BROOK TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore reported Ryan J. Ayers, 23, of Kingston, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash on Spring Brook Avenue on Saturday.

Ayers was operating a 2023 Honda CBR 650 traveling east on Spring Brook Avenue when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by Hunter R. Wright, 21, of Ashley, state police reported.

Wright was traveling west at the time of the crash.

Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.