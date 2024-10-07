🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After several legal house keeping issues were settled Monday morning, prosecutors and attorneys for homicide suspect Natanihel Sanmartin are set to pick a jury for trial before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Sanmartin, 42, was charged with criminal homicide by Wilkes-Barre City police detectives for the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, Carla Pina, inside their residence on Darling Street on Feb. 12, 2023.

An autopsy revealed Pina died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Court records allege Sanmartin was upset Pina went to a casino without him.

Sanmartin rejected a plea offer from District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and assistant district attorneys Carly Levandoski and Anthony Cardone that involved a guilty plea to third-degree murder with a sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Sanmartin’s rejection of the plea offer went against the advice of his two trial attorneys, John B. Pike and Max C. Lubin. If convicted of first-degree murder, Sanmartin will face life in prison without parole.

Sanmartin is further facing trial on charges of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon.