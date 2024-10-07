🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber has announced the honorees of the 2024 Annual Dinner, set for Nov. 14, at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

“For 140 years, our organization has been proud and honored to serve the Greater Wyoming Valley, and help to drive economic and community development in our region, said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “We invite the entire community to join us at this year’s Chamber Annual Dinner, where we will not only celebrate our organization’s 140th milestone and our history, but also our incredible honorees that are making a difference locally and cultivating our future momentum and progress. We are thankful to them for all they do, and are also thankful for our presenting sponsor, Mohegan Pennsylvania, for hosting our celebration again this year. Their support makes this community celebration possible.”

The presenting sponsor for the event is Mohegan Pennsylvania, and the event will be held in the facility’s Keystone Grand Ballroom.

“It is a privilege for Mohegan Pennsylvania to host the Annual Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Dinner for the ninth year in a row,” said Tony Carlucci, president and general manager at Mohegan Pennsylvania. “Our connection to the community is something we cherish greatly, and we support all of the individuals and businesses who are also creating a positive impact for the Greater Wyoming Valley.”

Griffin-Boylan said the Annual Dinner is the Chamber’s largest event of the year and features highlights of what’s new at the Chamber and in the area, provides outstanding networking and marketing opportunities, and is an occasion for the Chamber to recognize the amazing businesses and individuals that strive every day to move our region forward and create impactful change.

This year, Griffin-Boylan said the event will also feature a celebration of the organization’s 140th anniversary and recognize some historic highlights. The Annual Dinner will celebrate businesses, community organizations, and outstanding individuals in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

The 2024 honorees include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Brooks

• ATHENA Leadership Award: Tracey Selingo

• Legacy Business of the Year Award: Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, LLP

• Charitable Organization of the Year Award: Dress for Success Luzerne County

• Emerging Business of the Year Award: Center City Print

• Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award: The Wright Center

• Pride of Place Awards:

— Frank and Dorthea Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

— Building Blocks Learning Center South Main Street Facility

— Clubhouse315

• Healthy Workplace of the Year Awards:

— Tobyhanna Army Depot

— King’s College

• Regional Collaboration and Progress Awards:

— Abide Coffeehouse

— Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Inc.

— Keystone Mission

We will also celebrate organizations that are recognizing a historic anniversary this year with a special community recognition, including:

• First Keystone Community Bank, celebrating 160 years

• Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, celebrating 160 years

• Misericordia University, celebrating 100 years

• Scranton Area Community Foundation, celebrating 70 years

• Grasshopper Lawns, celebrating 60 years

• Luzerne County Head Start, celebrating 60 years

• Coccia Ford, celebrating 40 years

• Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, celebrating 40 years

• Earth Conservancy, celebrating 30 years

• Metz Culinary Management, LLC, celebrating 30 years

• Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, celebrating 25 years

Save the date to celebrate these honorees. Tickets will be on sale shortly. More information on the event can be found by visiting https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/calendar.

