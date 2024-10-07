🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation has generously donated $2,500 to support pediatric services at Allied Services, furthering the mission of providing critical and specialized care to children in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. The donation will benefit the John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers in partnership with AllOne Foundation and Charities at Allied Services, which serves 1,200 children with diverse rehabilitation needs.

A small group of representatives from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation gathered to present the donation to Allied Services. This contribution highlights the Bar Association’s ongoing commitment to supporting vital services in the community, particularly those that address the pressing healthcare needs of local children.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Luzerne County Bar Association’s support of our pediatric rehabilitation programs,” said Jim Brogna, Vice President of Allied Services. “This generous donation helps us continue providing critical care to children in need, ensuring they have access to the therapies and treatments that will allow them to thrive. It is through the generosity of community partners like the Bar Association that we can meet the growing demand for pediatric rehabilitation services.”

Team Allied Services, which raises awareness and funding for these essential pediatric programs, continues to champion the importance of providing high-quality, compassionate care for children. The funds raised through partnerships like this are crucial to ensuring the ongoing availability of services at the John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers.

Allied Services is proud to collaborate with organizations like the Luzerne County Bar Association, working together to improve the lives of children and families across the region.