A 43-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday on Holland Street in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, city police were initially called to Mayer Street at about 10:45 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. That incident reportedly occurred between the female resident and her forty-three-year-old ex-husband, who no longer lived there.

Investigators stated that when police arrived at the home, the male had already left the area, which led officers to travel a few blocks away to his residence on Holland Street.

The male was found yelling in the street and the situation devolved into a shooting incident where the male was struck by gunfire and transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said an autopsy was performed at 2 p.m. Monday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Gary Ross and the cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of death is pending further investigation, officials said.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per Wilkes-Barre City Police Department policy.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P – Wilkes-Barre Crime Unit, Forensic Services Unit and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Further details will be publicized as they can be made available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P – Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.