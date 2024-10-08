Luzerne County jury trial begins for homicide suspect Natanihel Sanmartin

WILKES-BARRE — Two different illustrations were presented to a Luzerne County jury on the first day of trial for homicide suspect Natanihel Sanmartin before Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Cardone told the jury Sanmartin, 42, fatally shot his girlfriend, Carla Pina, with malice and intent while Attorney John B. Pike called the shooting an accident.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives allege Sanmartin fatally shot Pina inside their shared residence at 42 Darling St. on Feb. 12, 2023. The motive as alleged was Sanmartin was upset and angry Pina went to a casino without him.

During opening statements to the jury, Pike admitted Sanmartin was the gunman but advocated the shooting did not rise to the level of first-degree murder.

“We admit, he shot her, there is no denying it. But it is up to you the jury to decide which of these elements does this case fall into,” Pike noted in his opening statement.

Pike explained to the jury Sanmartin is facing trial on an open count of criminal homicide, which has five elements – first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

“It was a horrible, horrible accident. That man was in love with Carla,” said Pike, who is defending Sanmartin with Attorney Max C. Lubin.

Cardone who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carly A. Levandoski are prosecuting, told the jury the shooting was deliberate.

Cardone gave a brief description of what happened inside 42 Darling St., how Sanmartin, Pina, Jose Reyes Pina and Melba Geraldy Gonzalez were sitting at a kitchen table drinking alcohol.

During a conversation about the Bermuda Triangle, Cardone said Sanmartin’s mood changed as he slammed a bottle of Hennessey on the table, walked into a bedroom and fired a shot from a 9mm handgun in a bedroom occupied by a sleeping 3-year-old child.

Concerned about the child, Pina walked into the bedroom and was fatally shot in the head by Sanmartin, Cardone told the jury.

Cardone told the jury they will see and hear police body-cam footage of Sanmartin saying, “I’m drunk, I know what I did was wrong.”

After opening statements, Jose Pina was the first witness to testify for prosecutors.

Upon questions from Levandoski, Jose Pina testified Sanmartin’s mood abruptly changed as they sat at the kitchen table drinking alcohol. Jose Pina told the jury Sanmartin “slammed” the Hennessey bottle on the table, got up without saying a word and walked into a bedroom where he heard the slide being racked on a handgun.

Jose Pina then heard a shot, his niece Carla Pina walk to the bedroom and shout, “No baby, that’s where the baby is” before hearing a second shot.

Jose Pina then recalled Sanmartin emerged from the bedroom, waved the handgun at him and drag Pina’s body from the bedroom.

While Sanmartin’s attorneys are advocating against a first-degree murder verdict, which carries a life sentence, Sanmartin recently rejected a plea offer from prosecutors of third-degree murder and a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

At least 12 witnesses are expected to be called by prosecutors, including forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross, who conducted Pina’s autopsy, and toxicology and firearm ballistic experts during the trial.