WILKES-BARRE — On Oct. 12, 1926, Babe Ruth visited Artillery Park in Wilkes-Barre and he blasted what he felt was the longest home run he’d ever hit — the tale of the tape showed that it was an estimated 650 feet.

It is considered the longest recorded home run in baseball history.

Ruth was in town to play in an exhibition barnstorming game between Hughestown and Larksville. And on that day, according to reports, the ball was still rising as it cleared the right-field fence.

It eventually landed in nearby Kirby Park. Ruth was so impressed with the shot, that he asked that it be measured. Some reports say it was the only time in his life that he ever made such a request.

Enter The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Derby, which will celebrate the great story involving Ruth who is, perhaps, the most famous athlete of all time.

The event, presented by Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre, will be held Oct. 12 — on the 98th anniversary of Ruth’s legendary — and sometimes disputed — home run.

A kiosk stands in Kirby Park where the ball reportedly landed.

The event will take place on the main softball field at Kirby Park. The derby will be open to everyone, ages 16 and up, who feel they are capable of launching a ball out of the ballpark. (There will be a male/female derby and the distance of the fence will be modified for the women.)

The entrance fee will be $35, and Stout said there will be no charge for spectators. All proceeds will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

The Derby will offer “Sultan of Swat” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the longest home runs and “Bambino” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the most home runs. Participants will be eligible to win both awards. The winner of each award will be presented with a large trophy and have their photo taken with the trophy in front of the Babe Ruth kiosk.

“This is an event that I’ve been thinking about doing for a few years, and I decided this was the year to try to put it all together,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director, Visit Luzerne County. “Fortunately, the City of Wilkes-Barre loved the idea, and we’ve been able to put a great planning committee together. And it’s so fitting the monies raised will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The Babe loved kids and was charitable towards them. In fact, during his same visit to Wilkes-Barre in 1926 — during which he hit the 650-foot home run — he visited children at Mercy Hospital in South Wilkes-Barre, which is now owned by Geisinger.”

Stout added that the derby will also feature a hot dog vendor.

“The Babe loved hot dogs,” said Stout. “And so, we must have hot dogs.”

The female derby will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The male derby will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Champ,” the official mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, will be on hand.

In addition to the “Sultan of Swat” derby, Mayor George Brown of the City of Wilkes-Barre has issued a pre-derby challenge from the City of Wilkes-Barre employees to Luzerne County employees.

“In addition to helping celebrate Babe Ruth and this great part of local history with the ‘Sultan of Swat’ event, I propose that city and the county square off in a little derby of our own, an hour or so before the actual derby,” said Mayor Brown. “Obviously, we’re great partners with the county in presenting an event like this — and it will be all in fun — but if they accept my offer, the city aims to win.”

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has accepted the challenge.

“Game on!” said Crocamo. “Though the City vs. County derby is not the main event, and it’s all in fun, we will be taking our best swings!”

The City vs. County Derby will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Stout said that the family of Babe Ruth and their attorneys have approved the use of his name and likeness to promote The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby. It is an officially licensed event.

“We reached out, and they really liked the idea,” said Stout. “I think they love the fact that there’s a charitable component to it, involving kids. We also explained that we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Babe Ruth and his memorable visit to Wilkes-Barre in a fun, respectful, and appropriate way.

To register to participate in the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby, visit — www.visitluzernecouny.com.

According to a 2009 Times Leader story, Bill Jenkinson of Willow Grove authored two books about baseball — one specifically about Babe Ruth that includes lengthy verse about that fabled day on Oct. 12, 1926, when Ruth is reported to have clouted the longest home run on record.

“In researching Ruth, I found that he really enjoyed Northeast Pennsylvania and its people,” Jenkinson said in the 2009 story. “He often visited the area to hunt and fish and he hung out in some bars. That’s a fact, it’s not being contrived to make a story.”

