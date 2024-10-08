🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who died following a police-involved shooting Sunday on Holland Street pointed a gun at officers during the incident, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sangueldolce.

The DA said Wilkes-Barre City police initially responded to a home on Murray Street on Sunday morning for a report of a domestic dispute between 43-year-old Omar Jermaine Redditt and his ex-wife.

Redditt left the residence before officers arrived and police then went to Redditt’s home on Holland Street, where they found him yelling in the street.

At some point during their interaction, Sangueldolce said that Redditt “drew his gun and pointed it at police.”

Police body cameras were on at the time and recorded the incident, the district attorney said.

Redditt was subsequently shot multiple times and was transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sangueldolce stated that it is unclear at this time whether Redditt fired his gun during the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

An autopsy was performed Monday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Gary Ross and Redditt’s cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of his death is still pending further investigation.

Sangueldolce said that the gun Redditt had in his possession was a ‘ghost gun,’ which is a gun made of parts manufactured by a CNC printer, is privately made and therefore unserialized and untraceable.

The gun is being reviewed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit.

The two officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, per Wilkes-Barre City Police policy.