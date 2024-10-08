🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council at Tuesday’s work session discussed the possibility of approving up to $180 million in revenue bonds to nonprofit Woodbridge Healthcare to purchase Commonwealth Health Hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Council will vote on the bond issuances at Thursday’s regular meeting, which will be the final step for the organization in securing the bonds. Woodbridge was previously approved by the Wilkes-Barre Financial Authority last week.

Mayor George Brown stated that Woodbridge will be responsible for the repayment of the bond and the city will merely act as a conduit.

The nonprofit, which formed in May of this year, announced the acquisition of Commowealth Health and its three main hospitals — Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton — on July 30 for $120 million.

According to attorney Laura Kurtz, bond counselor for Woodbridge, $30 million of the bonds will go toward capital improvements at all three facilities.

When asked by council member Jessica McClay if Kurtz could provide a breakdown of the rest of the cost, Kurtz said that she did know the numbers off the top of her head, but that she would provide a breakdown to council when it’s finalized.

If council approves the bonds at Thursday’s meeting, Woodbridge President Don Steigman said the goal is to close the purchase deal at the end of the month.

According to Steigman, there are roughly 4,000 employees of Commonwealth Health Hospitals in both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and Woodbridge plans to keep all employees “who are in good standing.”

Woodbridge also plans to honor all current union agreements.

Several council members expressed reservations over approving the bonds, citing concerns over losing roughly $744,000 in property tax revenue and Woodbridge’s inability to contribute to the city’s PILOT.

Steigman explained that because Woodbridge is a new organization, it’s not in a position to participate in a PILOT program.

“At some future point, I told the mayor, we would be more than happy to talk about it, but also we wanna be good partners with the city,” Steigman said.

Council member Mike Belusko said that he needed Woodbridge to provide an incentive for them to vote in favor of the bonds and Council Vice Chair Tony Brooks agreed.

“We’re under that pressure constantly for nonprofits not contributing to the community. So, my suggestion to you is put something on the table, at least something that shows that you care,” Brooks said.

In his address to council, Mayor Brown said he understood the concern with losing a significant amount of tax revenue, but he also pointed out that the city will be able to make back a portion of that money due to transfer fees and permit fees.

Also on Thursday, council will consider:

• Approving the sale of 120 Sambourn Street to Phara Cherenfant for $1,000.

• Approving the purchase and installation of 2 Milnor gear Guardian Washer/Extractors for $41,528, of which FEMA will pay 90%.

• Approving the application for the 2024 Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for $23,310.

• Approving the transfer of a liquor license for 74-76 South Main St., Ashley to 395 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Approving Laura Carter to the city’s Human Relations Commission.