Closing arguments in Wilkes-Barre fatal shooting scheduled Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — Under the influence of cocaine and taking shots of Hennessey, Natanihel Sanmartin said his mood changed after smoking marijuana before he fatally shot his girlfriend, Carla Pina.

Sanmartin, 42, testified in his own defense before a Luzerne County jury Wednesday claiming the shooting inside their shared residence at 42 Darling St., Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 12, 2023, was “an accident.”

Assistant district attorneys Anthony G. Cardone, Carly A. Levandoski and Gerry Scott say the shooting was intentional with malice.

The two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas came to an end late Wednesday as closing arguments are set to take place Thursday before the jury deliberates the fate of Sanmartin on an open count of criminal homicide and charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross testified the autopsy on Pina revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Sanmartin was the lone defense witness for his lawyers, John B. Pike and Max C. Lubin, telling the jury he began dating Pina in 2021 after meeting her while he worked at an auto-repair garage. Soon after his relationship began with Pina, Sanmartin said his cocaine use became a daily occurrence.

Sanmartin testified he stayed at 42 Darling St. to watch Pina’s daughter and grandchild as Pina went out to dinner with Melba Gonzalez on Feb. 11, 2023. After dinner, Pina and Gonzalez patronized a casino as Pina won $500, Sanmartin said.

When Pina and Gonzalez returned to 42 Darling St. at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2023, Sanmartin said they were in a good mood and he wanted to continue their happiness.

Sanmartin said he went to the second floor apartment and invited Pina’s uncle, Jose Pina, to continue the celebration by drinking Hennessey in the kitchen of their residence.

While inside Jose Pina’s apartment, Sanmartin said he smoked marijuana before returning to join in the celebration.

As the group discussed the Bermuda Triangle, Sanmartin testified he felt Gonzalez disrespected him about his “performance as a man.”

Sanmartin said he took a gulp of Hennessey before slamming the bottle onto the table, walked to a bedroom to gather his 9mm handgun and other belongings.

Sanmartin said he removed the handgun from its holster and fired a shot at the mirror, not knowing Pina’s grandchild was sleeping in the same bedroom.

After firing the shot, Sanmartin said he took a moment and placed his head against a wall.

“I hear Carla…I felt contact on my hand and I jumped back and the second shot went off. I didn’t know she was shot. I panicked, I asked Jose to call the police,” Sanmartin testified.

Sanmartin said he dragged Pina from the bedroom and performed life-saving measures on her until police arrived.

“Did you intend to kill Carla Pina?” Lubin asked.

“No, it was an accident. I love her, I still love her,” a sobbing Sanmartin said from the witness stand.

On cross-examination, Cardone asked Sanmartin why he removed the handgun from its holster if he was planning to leave the Darling Street residence. Sanmartin said he only wanted to shot at a mirror because he was angry.

“Sir, it was an accident, it was an accident,” Sanmartin said in response to Cardone’s questions.

Earlier Wednesday, Wilkes-Barre police Detective James Conmy told the jury of recorded jailhouse phone calls Sanmartin had with his mother. During the phone calls, Sanmartin told his mother Pina was “pushing him” and was a “stubborn” woman, Conmy told the jury.