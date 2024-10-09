🔊 Listen to this

The Fall Festival will also include the borough’s annual trunk or treat event. Pictured is just one of the trucks from last year’s event. This year, there will be over 15 trunks giving out candy.

Forty Fort Borough will hold its inaugural Fall Festival in conjunction with its yearly trunk or treat event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Luzerne County Rec Fields on Camryn Way.

Admission and parking are free.

The festival will feature face painting, games of chance, live music, raffle prizes and over 50 craft and food vendors.

Local vendors include Old Fort Brewing Company, Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe and Wall Designs, the company that designed the promotional signage for the event.

Additionally, Duryea-based food vendor Lou’s Concessions will sell pumpkin funnel cake to celebrate the Fall season.

Several nonprofits will also be in attendance, including Patriot’s Cove, Bunny Brigade Inc. and the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and bring candy bags, as there will be over 15 trunks to visit.

“This is our first humongous event and we want it to be the best for our community because all of the money that we will be raising goes right back into the community so we can do more events or help provide assistance to families in need,” said Parks and Recreation President Tori Carey.

The Parks and Recreations Board consists of five members and Carey said putting together such a big event was a fun challenge for the group.

“It’s been going great and we’re a great team together, which really helps,” she said.

For more information on the Fall Festival, visit the Forty Fort Parks and Rec Page on Facebook.

Vendors

The full list of Forty Fort Fall Festival vendors is as follows:

• Jan’s Creation Jewelry

• Bunny Brigade

• Mary’s Midgees

• Dee’s Wreaths

• Friends of Fern Lerd

• The Patchwork Kitchen

• Haily’s Creations

• Ess – Education

• Scentsy

• Northeast Snacks

• Crezzin Crafts

• Patriot’s Cove

• Boho Jackie

• Big Al’s Craft Barn

• Handcrafted by Hannah

• M3D 3D Printing

• Condry Concepts LLC

• Old Man John’s Apiary

• VR Crafts and Gifts

• Take Charge Creative

• Wall Designs

• Pittston Popcorn

• Resin by Tab

• Doodle Troop Designs

• Soapscents 570

• Wildheart’s Tattoo

• NEPA Pet Cleanup

• SPCA of Luzerne County

• Homedawg Bakery

• Nusicare Projects of NEPA

• Saltana’s Gifts

• Buy Under the Sun LLC

• Endlessly Linked Permanent

• Nicole Frail Edits

• Burning Fixation Creations

• Balloons by Mrs. Beekly

• Pretzel Pits

• From Earth to Jupiter

• Lyfsongs Creations

• Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe

• The Finest Home Health

• Light in the Dark Designs

• Deep Roots Hard Cider

• Tasty Bubbles

• Old Fort Brewing Co.

• The Winnebagel

• Take it Cheesy

• Lou’s Concessions

• Ravello’s

• El Pay Azteca

• Wicked Pissah

• 4 the Love of Breakfast

• Wicked Food

• Alyxander’s Coffee

• The Ice Cream Truck

• Youth Enrichment Project

• Friedman JCC