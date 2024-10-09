Big shows are on the schedule

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — New signage is going up on the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, and at Wednesday’s meeting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, the board heard about a lot of big shows coming to the facility.

Just a couple weeks after celebrating the 25th anniversary of the arena’s opening, the board listened to a lengthy report from ASM Global General Manager Steve Poremba that highlighted the top acts coming to town.

Poremba led off with the all-new “Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!” show, which will visit the arena for several shows from Jan. 9-12, 2025.

He said the “Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!” has a guest list that is jam-packed with audience favorite Disney characters — including Mickey, Minnie and Donald, who become DJ’s, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories in the all-new state-of-the-art ice show.

Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, Sept. 24, to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Poremba said fans are sure to be wowed by the cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

Other upcoming shows include:

• Motionless In White Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest 2.0: Night 1 Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., featuring special guests: The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames & See You Space Cowboy. A second show will be on Friday, Nov. 1.

• Nov. 19 — Nitro Circus, a new generation of gravity-defying thrill-seekers and rule-breakers are here to remind you: the World is Our Playground. The elite lineup features top athletes who will push the boundaries of what’s possible with jaw-dropping stunts, high-flying tricks and heart-pounding excitement. In this brand new extraordinary show, you’re not just a fan — you’re part of the action.

• Nov. 20 — Sesame Street Live: Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello. At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek.

• Nov. 24 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve. (Two shows.)

• Nov. 30 — Bucknell vs. Siena, NCAA Div. I Basketball.

• Feb. 20 — Jeff Dunham Artificial Intelligence Tour.

• Feb. 23 — Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour.

• March 28-30 — Monster Jam Arena Series East.

• April 3-6 — Cirque Du Soleil “OVO” Tour.

Poremba said he expected more announcements to be made going forward, and he said the Penguins season has begun with a victory over Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears. He said the new floor chiller system has been installed and a new Penguins Loge box has been completed. The new Zamboni machine has also arrived and is in service.

The board also unanimously approved bills for payment totalling $645,773.80.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.