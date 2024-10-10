🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two men accused of burglarizing a Lebanon County Post Office and planned to burglarize others in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were indicted by a federal grand jury in Scranton.

Juan Jose Rodriguez Tejeda, 22, of Luzerne County, and Angel Luis Carrasco Marinez, 20, of Carbon County, were indicted Tuesday for burglary of a U.S. Post Office, conspiracy to commit burglary of a U.S. Post Office and bank fraud, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The indictment alleges between May 12 and Aug. 12, 2024, Tejeda and Marinez conspired to burglarize multiple U.S. Post Offices in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the District of New Jersey.

The indictment further alleges Tejeda and Marinez burglarized a U.S. Post Office in Cornwall, Lebanon County, and altered checks stolen from the burglaries to deposit them into their bank accounts.

U.S. Postal Investigation Service investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah R. Lloyd is prosecuting.