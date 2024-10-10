🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Calling him a “transformational leader whose handprints are all over this organization,” Jodina Hicks, President of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, announced that Bill Jones has returned to the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Bill rejoin Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania,” Hicks said. “His deep connection to the community and proven track record of innovation make him a wonderful fit to again lead our efforts across key regions of Pennsylvania. We’re excited to welcome him back and look forward to seeing how his leadership will continue to further our mission and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) announced the appointment of Jones as the organization’s new senior vice president.

Jones, who recently announced his departure after 12 and a half years as president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, will now oversee VOAPA’s initiatives across Lehigh Valley, Central, Southwest and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I am very excited to return to Volunteers of America and embrace this new, but familiar, opportunity and hope to make a positive impact across Pennsylvania,” said Jones. “The work I have been a part of for the past 12 years in addressing childhood poverty will always be meaningful and important to me. Volunteers of America is a very broad and diverse organization. Returning to VOA will allow me to work with many programs serving populations in need of care, compassion, and support.”

In his new role, Jones said he will bring his extensive experience and leadership in the nonprofit sector to strengthen and grow the organization’s impact in these key regions. Based out of Wilkes-Barre, he will focus on expanding VOAPA’s services, building community partnerships, and enhancing support for vulnerable populations throughout the Commonwealth.

This marks Jones’ second stint with Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, having previously served as vice president and chief operating officer from 2000 to 2011.

During his earlier tenure, Jones was instrumental in launching several significant programs that continue to serve the community today.

Jones took the lead in the development of the Palmer House for the elderly and the Manna House for young adult experiencing homelessness, and, under his leadership, VOAPA also grew the Dial-A-Driver transportation service and the Caring Alternatives program for expecting new mothers.

He also started the Master Leasing initiative to help justice involved people with mental health needs find safe, affordable housing.

Jones has been a passionate advocate for community needs for more than three decades. Jones spent 15 years in the banking industry including serving as the VP of Community Development for PNC Bank.

After his first tenure at VOAPA, he led the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s initiatives on reducing childhood poverty and the successful integration of the Berwick Area United Way. Last year, more than 18,000 children in the Wyoming Valley benefited from the funding and work of the United Way.

“I am really looking forward to working with the talented VOAPA team once again to continue to help those in need and strengthen our community,”Jones said.

