SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health recently received recognition from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its use of health information technology to better serve patients and their families.

HRSA annually reviews the performance data of health centers across the United States and highlights the organizations that meet or exceed its goals in categories of special focus, such as improving health equity, access and other quality measures. It awards the top performers with Community Health Quality Recognition badges.

HRSA first awarded badges in 2021, using data from the prior year’s reporting period. Since then, the Wright Center has earned 11 badges, including addressing social risk factors to health and being a COVID-19 public health champion. For 2024, the Wright Center has been awarded the “Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality” badge.

To earn this badge, health centers must have adopted an electronic health record system, offered telehealth services, exchanged clinical information online with key providers’ health care settings, engaged patients through health IT, and collected data on patient social risk factors.

HRSA displays information about all of its badge recipients — which include many of the country’s 1,370 Federally Qualified Health Centers and 117 Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alikes, including the Wright Center — on an online dashboard accessible via its website, hrsa.gov.