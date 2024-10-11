🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Freeland accused of mentally and physically abusing three children was sentenced to up to five years in state prison Thursday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Russel J. Hauze Jr., 52, to two-to-five years in prison on three counts of corruption of minors and two counts of sexual extortion. Hauze pled guilty to the charges June 24.

Hauze was charged by Freeland police in February 2023, after investigating a ChildLine report received in October 2022.

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interviews, the two boys claimed Hauze would routinely grab their genitals, punch them in their stomachs and chests, and were forced to engage in sex acts, according to court records.

The female teen reported Hauze made comments about her body and opened a shower curtain while she took a shower, court records say.

Hauze was further ordered by Vough to serve 14 years probation upon his release from state prison.

Hauze was deemed a sexually violent predator and is required to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Rachael M. Coleman prosecuted.