WILKES-BARRE — A driver for a transportation company accused of drunken driving when he crashed a school van occupied by a care dependant person was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Arthur J. Cool, 67, of Prospect Street, Wilkes-Barre, to 18 months probation with the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring on charges of endangering the welfare of a care dependant person and driving under the influence. Cool pled guilty to the charges July 8.

Cool was driving a Dodge Caravan for Reliable Inc., when he crashed into another vehicle on Wyoming Street, Hanover Township, on Dec. 15, 2023, according to court records.

A Hanover Township police officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Cool, court records say.

Police in court records alleged Cool failed a series of field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test.

A mentally challenged person inside the Dodge sustained a facial injury in the crash.