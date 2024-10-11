🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton woman accused of holding three family members against their will with a kitchen knife was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Sarah Mae Wolfer, 36, of Ferraro Avenue, to one-year probation on a single count of unlawful restraint. Wolfer pled guilty to the charge Sept. 12.

Hazleton City police in court records say Wolfer became angry with her mother for not being able to use a telephone on Feb. 29. Wolfer grabbed a knife she pointed at her mother while screaming, court records say.

Court records say Wolfer’s mother took two children, ages 7 and 1, and barricaded themselves in a bedroom as Wolfer pounded on the door.