🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Archbald, Lackawanna County, accused of soliciting a girl in Sugarloaf Township to send him lewd videos and pictures was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Michael Edward Abramcheck, 32, was charged by Sugarloaf Township police after investigating a report from the mother of the girl claiming her daughter received death threats.

During interviews with police, the girl claimed she met Abramcheck through a friend and he solicited her to send him lewd videos and pictures in exchange for cash, according to court records.

The girl further disclosed Abramcheck threatened to harm her if she did not follow his instructions and Abramcheck sent her a video of himself having sexual relations with a woman, court records say.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Abramcheck to nine-to-23 months at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges of dissemination of explicit sexual materials involving a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor. Abramcheck was also sentenced to five years probation for sexual extortion of a minor.

Abramcheck is required to register his address as a sexual offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.