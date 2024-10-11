🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man on state parole after serving prison sentences for stealing firearms from Monroe County and burglarizing several houses was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for selling stolen appliances.

Jerome James Sharr, 34, of Blackman Street, was charged by Hanover Township police in January 2024, when assisting Dallas Township police in searching a storage unit in Hanover Township.

Police in Dallas Township investigated a home burglary on Glendalough Road where a refrigerator, a stove, microwave, a television and a table were stolen.

Family who lives at the Dallas Township home discovered the stove that was stolen from their residence was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arraigned to inspect the appliance.

When a family member went to the storage unit in Hanover Township, they discovered the stove matched the serial number along with other items stolen from their Dallas Township house, according to court records.

Sharr, who posted the stolen stove for sale, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to seven-to-23 months in prison on a single count of receiving stolen property. Sharr pled guilty to the charge July 16.

Sharr was immediately paroled as he was given credit for 225 days time served but remains in the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Parole and Probation.

Court records and previously published Times Leader reports say Sharr was sentenced in March 2012 to 10-to-19 years in state prison for numerous burglaries in the area, including the ransacking of a then-Wilkes-Barre police officer’s residence in Hanover Township in November 2010. Sharr was also separately sent need to two years in federal prison for his role with stealing 12 firearms from a Monroe County firearms store on Dec. 29, 2010.