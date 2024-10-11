🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Ashley accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a night of drinking alcohol was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced David Savage, 40, 0f Brown Street, to three-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. Savage pled guilty to the charge June 21 in a plea agreement with prosecutors that withdrew a felony count of sexual assault.

Ashley police charged Savage with sexually assaulting a woman inside a residence on Brown Street after drinking alcohol on May 31, 2023, according to court records.

The woman was intoxicated and fell asleep in a bed when Savage was accused of assaulting her, court records say.

Savage denied he assaulted the woman during an interview with Ashley police.

Savage is required to register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.