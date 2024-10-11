🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jennifer Sordoni, longtime volunteer and past board chair of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, has been named interim CEO while the organization begins its search for a new permanent CEO.

Bill Jones left the position in September.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley is a nonprofit dedicated to limiting the effects of childhood poverty.

“The United Way’s mission and work are at the forefront of this decision,” said Tara Mugford Wilson, United Way Board Chair. “The impact the organization has in our community needs to continue seamlessly while we search for our new CEO. Our staff continues to do an outstanding job in their respective positions, but we need a rudder. The board felt Jennifer Sordoni was uniquely qualified to step into this interim role, having just termed off the Board with more than 15 years of service to the organization. Jennifer graciously agreed to fill this role while our search committee begins a confidential search for our new CEO.”

Sordoni has served the organization in a variety of critical leadership roles for more than 15 years, including as the co-chair of its annual campaign in 2014, as chair of its community investment council from 2014-2017, and as chair of the board of directors from 2019-2021.

She concluded her most recent term as a member of the organization’s board of directors in June of this year, at which time she held the position of chair of its governance committee.

Sordoni has worked closely with community stakeholders, staff, and the organization’s leadership to drive impactful change and will bring her extensive experience, deep commitment to the mission, and proven leadership skills to this pivotal role.

Her service in this role comes as the organization transitions following the recent resignation of Jones, who Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) recently announced as the organization’s new senior vice president.

“We feel there are several talented, qualified individuals in our community and our search committee is looking forward to vetting resumes and interviewing qualified candidates confidentially in the coming weeks,” said Mugford Wilson. “We are committed to finding the right fit to lead our organization and the important work we do. We encourage interested individuals to apply for the position.”

Sordoni will oversee the organization’s daily operations, including the annual campaign and the community investment process. With her leadership, Mugford Wilson said the United Way is well positioned to continue its impact on children living in poverty while they work to secure a permanent CEO.

“I am excited to take on this role, and grateful for the opportunity,” said Sordoni. “Having been part of this organization for many years, I am committed to ensuring we stay on the path of growth and service to our community. Together with our amazing team, we will continue to advance our mission and support those who rely on us.”

The search for a permanent CEO is now underway. Candidates can email board chair Tara Mugford Wilson at taramugfordwilson@gmail.com to apply.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.