WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and other tops state officials this week advised Pennsylvanians of a rise in reports of school-based threats and resulting safety closures since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, and that the increase is largely attributed to false threats and the rampant sharing and reporting of those threats, fueled by social media.

AG Henry was joined by Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris in making the announcement.

Research shows that students and other bystanders play a critical role in preventing school violence. State officials are encouraged by the widespread use of reporting tip channels, such as the Office of Attorney General’s Safe2Say Something program, but remind individuals who use the platform to only report credible threats.

This school year, Safe2Say Something administrators are dealing with a large increase in tips — by more than 50% — many of them attributable to false threats shared on social media.

“It is certainly not a desired avenue of my office or law enforcement partners to criminally charge a student,” AG Henry said. “However, intentional false reports traumatize other students and school communities at large, while hampering overall efforts to keep schools and students safe from real threats of violence. If you feel threatened, or have witnessed an act or conversation that causes concern, or are struggling with your own mental health, by all means, seek help and report it. If you are looking to get a free day off school and scare your classmates, stop and think about the consequences.”

The state officials are also advising parents and students that many threats that emerge in their respective schools are created far beyond their communities, typically as generic threats shared on social media with the intent of going viral and causing panic and alarm. Re-shares of these non-specific social media posts can contribute to the spread of the false threat.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Chairman for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the School Safety and Security Committee, says conversations with trusted adults at school or at home can help students understand the importance of sharing concerns about potential safety issues, as well as how to identify information that is likely false and the consequences of fake reports.

“Every Pennsylvania kid deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community, and Gov. Josh Shapiro and I are working hard to make sure our kids’ schools are places where they can learn and grow,” said Davis. “Unfortunately, the epidemic of gun violence is affecting nearly every community across the Commonwealth, and threats to our schools are a constant concern for parents. As a new dad, I empathize with those concerns, but it’s important for parents to know the facts and talk to our kids about what they’re hearing at school and seeing online.”

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris said that all reported threats are vetted and taken seriously, which is why false reports cause such a drain on resources and distract law enforcement from focusing on credible threats. Several juveniles across the state have been charged in connection with making false reports that interrupted school days.

“Pennsylvania State Police, along with local police departments across the Commonwealth, are dealing with an increase in reported threats, and every one of those threats is treated as a legitimate safety risk,” Col. Paris said. “Some threats are identified early on as pranks or social media hoaxes, and we want to share those indicators with parents. We encourage parents to speak with their children about social media use and the serious ramifications of making these threats.”

Col. Paris identified some signs of a false threat that you may see online:

• A vague or non-descriptive threat.

• A threat being shared by someone you do not know and who appears to be from another state or country.

• A threat with a generic photograph.

• A threat from a non-descript or “bot” social media account.

Department of Education Secretary Dr. Khalid N. Mumin advises students to speak to teachers, counselors, and school resource officers about any concerns they may have about the health and well-being of their peers, while being aware of anonymous reporting channels, such as Safe2Say Something.

“We want every student to feel safe, comfortable and empowered to learn and build relationships in their classrooms,” Secretary Mumin said.

The Safe2Say Something program allows students to report concerns or incidents of violence and threats at their schools and communities involving gun violence, bullying and threats of self-harm.

Every tip to Safe2Say is reviewed, assessed and diverted at the Office of Attorney General’s call center to the appropriate school and law enforcement officials. Safe2Say tips have resulted in the seizures of more than 125 weapons since the program was launched in January 2019.

Treasurer Garrity lauds passage of legislation to reform tax appeals process

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week applauded lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House and Senate for their bipartisan approval of Senate Bill 1051 — pro-taxpayer legislation to streamline and improve the process of resolving tax disputes with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR).

Once signed into law, SB 1051 will allow the Board of Finance and Revenue (BF&R) to accept late-filed applications in certain circumstances and to create a new independent, mediated settlement process for taxpayers as an alternative to the formal and lengthy court appeals process.

“This will make tax appeals much more fair for Pennsylvania families and businesses,” Garrity said. “These reforms will remove bureaucratic obstacles and implement a settlement process to streamline the appeal process. Huge thanks to Senator Hutchinson and Representative Briggs, and overwhelming bipartisan majorities in both chambers, for working to create an even playing field for Pennsylvania taxpayers.”

SB 1051 is supported by numerous organizations, including the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the NFIB, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), and the Pennsylvania Society of Enrolled Agents. Rep. Briggs introduced a companion bill, House Bill 1994.

“On behalf of businesses statewide, we applaud the passage of Senate Bill 1051, which will streamline the process of resolving tax disputes in Pennsylvania and help job creators avoid costly litigation,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Currently, taxpayers who disagree with a final decision made by DOR have a 60-day deadline to appeal the decision to BF&R. That often leads to cases being dismissed on a technicality rather than being decided on their merits. SB 1051 will allow BF&R to accept late-filed applications if good cause is shown by the taxpayer and neither party would be prejudiced.

The bill also empowers BF&R to create an independent settlement process, which will allow more tax disputes to be resolved without a final Board decision — thus reducing litigation costs for taxpayers. Under current law, BF&R has no authority to direct a settlement process. Treasury estimates that up to 500 cases annually could be resolved under this process.

BF&R receives approximately 4,200 appeals annually.

Baker announces $1 million to enhance broadband access in Wyoming County

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) this week announced that Wyoming County Healthcare Center has been awarded $1 million in grant funding to bolster internet access within the community, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.

“The Wyoming County Healthcare Center project provides the access and outreach indispensable to modern health care in small communities and rural areas,” Baker said. “The plan for a hub, broadband expansion and collaborative outreach is well-designed. This sizable state funding help is essential to getting the services up and running as quickly as possible. In terms of improving the quality of life, this is a cornerstone effort. It is very complementary to the progress being made locally on jobs and environmental protection.”

The grant, funded through the federally backed Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Program, is part of a $45 million competitively awarded initiative to support projects that bolster high-speed broadband access for essential services, including work, education, and health monitoring, using community anchor institutions.

Improving internet access in schools, libraries, recreation centers and nonprofit organizations, this investment ensures that these facilities remain critical hubs for public benefit.

To maintain transparency and ensure measurable progress, the PBDA requires grantees to submit quarterly and annual reports detailing the project’s advancement, and compliance with federal standards.

A final report, due within three months of project completion, will outline the full impact of the grant, including outcomes, sustainability efforts and equity considerations. The final 10% of funding will only be released after a thorough review of this report.

Baker said this investment is a key part of the Commonwealth’s broader mission to strengthen community infrastructure and create accessible public spaces that serve as lifelines for work, education and health. She said by improving these facilities, Pennsylvania is ensuring its communities are well-equipped to meet current and future needs.

Pre-existing conditions would remain covered by health insurance under bill

Health insurers doing business in Pennsylvania would be prohibited from denying or excluding coverage for pre-existing conditions under legislation that passed the state House today, according to the bill’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Jim Haddock.

“This would ensure that everyone has access to health care, and it would protect people from being denied health insurance or facing higher premiums due to their medical history,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “Putting this protection in state law that is provided under the federal Affordable Care Act is essential to making sure Pennsylvanians continue to get the health care they need when they need it.”

Haddock said some members of Congress in Washington, D.C. have suggested they would like to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Before the federal ACA became law, it was common for people with things like high blood pressure or asthma to be denied health insurance coverage because of having a pre-existing condition,” Haddock said. “These exclusions meant that many Pennsylvanians could not access essential medical care without unnecessary burdens on their finances and health. We don’t want to go back to those policies of the past, so we need to give people peace of mind that their insurance coverage will continue, no matter what happens at the federal level.”

Approximately 5.4 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions can get health insurance under the ACA.

House Bill 2564 now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

