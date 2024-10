🔊 Listen to this

Joe Nardone presented “A Night of ’60s Rock ‘n’ Roll” on Sept. 21 at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts. The show featured Tommy C, the Vogues, the Duprees, and rock legend Chubby Checker, whose biggest hits include “The Twist” and “Limbo Rock.”

Photos from the event, provided by the Kirby Center’s Gene Axton, are shown.