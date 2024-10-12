Aleric Rant and Breyson Cosme feed the sheep at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday in John Hopkins Memorial Park, High Street, Edwardsville. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

<p>Children and adults walk through a pumpkin patch at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday at the John Hopkins Memorial Park, High Street in Edwardsville.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Jayce Harris has his face painted by Ruth Casey at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Cassy Marie works on a drawing at her booth at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday at the John Hopkins Memorial Park.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Jenessa Watkins tosses a bean bag to try and win a prize at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday in John Hopkins Memorial Park.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Hometown Committee Fall Festival was held on Saturday in John Hopkins Memorial Park, High Street. Vendors offered food, crafts fall merch, baked goods, wine and more. The event also featured live music by Non Stop Music, a children’s pumpkin patch with free pumpkins, children’s games, Endless Dreams Animals petting zoo, local fire department smoke house tours and free fall photo opp. areas.