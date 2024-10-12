Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Hometown Committee Fall Festival was held on Saturday in John Hopkins Memorial Park, High Street. Vendors offered food, crafts fall merch, baked goods, wine and more. The event also featured live music by Non Stop Music, a children’s pumpkin patch with free pumpkins, children’s games, Endless Dreams Animals petting zoo, local fire department smoke house tours and free fall photo opp. areas.