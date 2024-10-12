🔊 Listen to this

Children and adults walk through a pumpkin patch at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday at the John Hopkins Memorial Park, High Street in Edwardsville. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Jayce Harris has his face painted by Ruth Casey at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Cassy Marie works on a drawing at her booth at the Edwardsville Fall Festival on Saturday at the John Hopkins Memorial Park. Mark Moran | For Times Leader