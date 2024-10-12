🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is hosting listening sessions to get public feedback on two $129 million programs that will help homeowners lower their energy costs.

The Home Efficiency Rebate and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate programs will reimburse homeowners for making eligible energy efficient upgrades — making home improvement projects like air-sealing and installing insulation more affordable and cutting utility costs in the long run.

“Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration and the Inflation Reduction Act, Pennsylvania residents will have an opportunity to cut their utility bills and help fight climate change,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “DEP is seeking feedback from everyday Pennsylvanians, multifamily building owners, and HVAC contractors to help guide the development of the program. We want to hear from you.”

DEP is seeking input on the design of two programs so they can best serve residents and communities across Pennsylvania.

• The Home Efficiency Rebate incentivizes energy efficiency upgrades through air-sealing, insulation, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, and more. Pennsylvania aims to prioritize funding multi-family affordable housing projects with its Home Efficiency Rebates.

• The Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate will provide rebates per unit for low to moderate income families to incentivize the adoption of heat pumps for space heating and cooling; heat pump water heaters; heat pump clothes drives; and electric stoves, cooktops, ranges, or ovens. Rebate funds can also be used to cover electric load service centers, wiring, insulation, air-sealing, and mechanical ventilation products.

Legislation would increase oversight in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, recently co-sponsored H.R. 9877 — the CFPB Budget Integrity Act, bipartisan legislation to enhance transparency and accountability within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Meuser said this legislation is fiscally and judicially responsible by ensuring funds allocated to the CFPB are transparent while curbing the agency’s tendency to overreach its legal authority.

When the CFPB operates beyond its intended scope, Meuser said it creates a burdensome regulatory environment that can lead to stricter rules disproportionately affecting small businesses, which often lack the resources to navigate complex compliance requirements.

Since the CFPB is funded by the Federal Reserve, Meuser said it faces limited Congressional oversight, which can result in decisions that overlook the unique challenges small businesses face.

Earlier this year, Meuser signed a letter questioning why the CFPB keeps requesting large transfers from the Federal Reserve when it already has a significant amount of unused funds — $203 million at the end of FY2023. Meuser said this large balance raises concerns about whether the agency is staying within its intended financial limits. The CFPB’s accumulation of large unused funds while still requesting more raises suspicion that it may be creating a “slush fund” to avoid Congressional oversight.

“Small businesses depend on clear and fair regulations to thrive,” Meuser said. “The CFPB’s mission of consumer protection should not be wielded to leverage unchecked bureaucratic authority. This legislation continues to advocate for strong oversight to prevent the misuse of funds and ensure that the CFPB strictly adheres to its legal responsibilities while also supporting small businesses through fair and reasonable regulations.”

H.R. 9877 was referred to the Financial Services Committee for further consideration.

Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week reminded older adults that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will begin Oct. 15, and end Dec. 7.

Any new coverage selected or changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

To help Medicare beneficiaries understand their options, the department offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, also known as PA MEDI.

Available at Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), PA MEDI counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

Changes to Medicare in 2025 include a new $2,000 out of pocket cap for prescription drugs, the elimination of the “donut hole” coverage gap for prescription drugs, an optional payment plan to spread out drug costs, and Medicare Part B will now cover Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention without co-pays or deductibles.

“If an older adult hasn’t reviewed their Medicare plan in recent years, now may be the time to check in,” said Susan Neff, PA MEDI director. “PA MEDI can help older adults compare all aspects of Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans by looking at overall costs, provider networks, supplemental benefits, prior authorization requirements, and drug formularies.”

Individuals can learn more about PA MEDI, events and programs, or becoming a volunteer on the Department of Aging’s website or by calling the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$1.5M available for colleges, universities to combat sexual assault

The Pennsylvania Department of Education this week announced that $1.5 million in “It’s On Us PA” grants are available to colleges, universities, and other post-secondary schools in Pennsylvania to help combat sexual assault on campus.

“Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities should be places where learners can grow their knowledge and skills while growing mentally, emotionally, and physically,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Students deserve to learn in a healthy and encouraging environment free from threats and harm, and the It’s On Us grants help post-secondary institutions keep students safe so they can focus on learning and earning their credential.”

Grant applications are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2024.

Eligible institutions and schools with 10,000 or fewer students may request up to $40,000; those with more than 10,000 students may apply for up to $60,000. Private licensed career schools that do not offer specialized associate degrees may request up to $10,000.

Institutions use grant funds to implement strategies on their campuses to address goals of the It’s On Us PA campaign, which include:

• Improving awareness, prevention, reporting and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students.

• Removing or reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence.

• Demonstrating significant, proactive and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders — including college and university presidents — as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate.

Lawmakers to co-host veterans recognition event at Misericordia

Rep. Mike Cabell (R-117), along with Sen. Lisa Baker (R, D-20), and Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-120), will again co-host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Misericordia University.

“The event we hosted last November was well-attended, and we expect this year’s turnout to be similar,” said the lawmakers. “This is our small way to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where dozens of vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services.

Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County. Veterans can bring their spouse or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Rep. Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000, or Rep. Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 25.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.