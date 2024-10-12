🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Joe Salva, President of Individual Abilities in Motion, this week asked the community to join the nonprofit organization for a little bit of luck and a lot of fun for all to support people with mobility impairments.

Salva was joined by Barb Romanansky, member of the board of directors, and Tom Gibbs, an active member of “I AM,” to talk about the organization and an upcoming fundraising event.

Romanansky said if you were to take a poll, there would be no doubt that people in our area love Bingo.

“We wanted to be part of the fun and energy that comes with that atmosphere and decided to hold our first bingo fundraiser this year,” Romanansky said. “We would love to have you join us.”

Romanansky said the “I AM Bingo Event” fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 200 Tigue St., Dunmore.

Salva and Romanansky said the money from this fundraiser will go to support I AM’s “Get Out, Get Active Program” — a blend of social and adventure activities designed to challenge, inspire, and allow for space in which a spark might grow into a fuller life.

“It’s also a way for individuals with mobility impairments to connect with others who have shared experiences, all while taking a break from their day-to-day routine to have a little fun,” Salva said.

Event details

The “his and hers” themed Bingo will consist of 16 games with a mix of prizes ranging from designer purses to power tools, and some cash prizes. The prizes range from $100 and above, and there is sure to be something for everyone.

There will also be four special games, door prizes, basket raffles, and a 50/50.

Bingo cards and daubers will be provided. Extra games will be available for purchase on site. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $30 in advance, or $35 at the door. There will also be individuals selling tickets in person prior to the event.

There are basket raffle and sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information on this or for questions regarding ticket purchase or event details, email — joe.s@individualabilities.org — or call 570-561-6139.

“Inclusivity comes at a cost,” Romanansky said. “This is our first Bingo to help pay for all our activities and events. And it’s a great way for the community to come out to join with the disability community for a lot of fun.”

About Individual Abilities in Motion

Salva said I AM works to provide various types of support and programs for individuals with mobility impairments.

“One of our main programs is called Get Out, Get Active which is a mix of social and adventure activities meant to offer a way to connect with others in a similar situation and take a break from the challenges of the day to day,” Salva said. “We also work to reduce barriers to adaptive recreation in our community and offer peer support as well as a wellness grant.”

Salva said last year was a banner year for the organization — it celebrated its 10-year anniversary, held 14 member events ranging from a casual night out to water skiing, and started a new program for adaptive cycling called Bike Buddy.

IAM wants to continue offering these opportunities at zero or minimal cost to those who attend, as well as continue to develop more programs.

“This is our first ever Bingo and we are excited about its potential given the popularity of this type of event in our area,” Salva said. “We look forward to continuing to expand upon the good that is made possible through the combination of our efforts and the support we receive from others.”

If you go

What: I AM Bingo

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Location: Holiday Inn, Dunmore

Cost: $30 in advance/$35 at the door

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.