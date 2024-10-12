🔊 Listen to this

Dominion Voting Systems has taken responsibility for the misspelling of state Rep. Alec Ryncavage’s name on the general election mail ballot.

Dominion released the following statement:

“Since the reporting of a misspelled candidate name on mailed ballots in the 119th Legislative District, we have been working around the clock to assist the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections in their efforts to ensure all impacted voters receive correct ballots. We apologize for the inconvenience and take full responsibility for the misspelling. This situation was due to human error and is now resolved.”

Emily Cook, Luzerne County’s director of elections, said Dominion has agreed to cover the cost of the corrected ballots and the postcards explaining the error.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo praised the cooperation of Dominion and the County Election Bureau on Saturday, releasing the following statement:

“I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dominion for their collaborative efforts with Luzerne County to address the recent 119th Legislative District ballot issue. I also appreciate the acknowledgement that the County Election Bureau has diligently performed all of its tasks with precision and integrity.

“In particular, I want to recognize the exceptional professionalism exhibited by our director of elections, Emily Cook. Her leadership has significantly elevated the standards of our bureau, and her commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of our operations.

“Luzerne County remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that our elections are fair, free and safe for all residents. Together, we will continue to uphold the values of democracy and serve our community with transparency and dedication. Thank you.”