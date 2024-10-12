Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Mountain Top Rotary Club hosted its Taste of the Mountain Wine Festival on Saturday at American Legion Post 781.
Guests were able to sample food and wine from numerous locally-based vendors, and enjoy live entertainment. Raffles and prizes provided by local businesses were also up for grabs at the rotary club’s festival, which was held for the first time in 2023.