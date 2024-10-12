🔊 Listen to this

Rick LeRoy, lead singer for Guilty Pleasure, enjoys a slice of pizza and a lemonade before he and his band perform on stage at Taste of the Mountain.

Susan Selby of Freeland fills an order for a cup of soup at Leo’s Little Kitchen food stand at the Taste of the Mountain.

Charmaine Sharma of Mountain Top waves to some friends at the Taste of the Mountain.

Jenn Welgosh of Mountain Top (left) and Paula Wisnewski of Swoyersville enjoy themselves at the Taste of the Mountain.

The Mountain Top Rotary Club hosted its Taste of the Mountain Wine Festival on Saturday at American Legion Post 781.

Guests were able to sample food and wine from numerous locally-based vendors, and enjoy live entertainment. Raffles and prizes provided by local businesses were also up for grabs at the rotary club’s festival, which was held for the first time in 2023.