Savannah Fisher, 1, of Wright Township, holds her mother’s hand at the Rice Township Extravaganza. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Emma Ackourey, 9, of Mountain Top, plays on the swing at the Rice Township Park, dressed as a unicorn.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The Haunted Trail was one of the attractions of the Rice Township Halloween Extravaganza.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Kiersten Searfoss, 5, of Mountain Top, holds hands with her mother, Jenna Searfoss, as she carries a pumpkin that Kiersten decorated at the Rice Township Extravaganza.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Cooper Cavazos, 3, reacts to the decorations he put on his pumpkin at the Rice Township Halloween Extravaganza.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Rice Township held its fourth annual Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday night in the municipality’s park area off of Church Road.

Guests were encouraged to attend the event, which featured spooky characters on the Treat or Trick Trail, in their Halloween costumes. Completing the trail walk earned attendees free hot dogs, refreshments and a s’more, courtesy of Abe’s Hot Dogs. The extravaganza also featured a pumpkin patch, allowing guests to decorate and take home a pumpkin of their own.