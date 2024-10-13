🔊 Listen to this

His office was mobile and pulled by four horses over mountains, through swamps and forests for nearly 80 miles on the Wilkes-Barre-Easton Turnpike.

Harrison Williamson was an early pioneer stage coach driver for nearly 50 years transporting passengers, postal mail and light merchandise before his line of profession was replaced by trains.

Williamson died inside his daughter’s home on South Canal Street (today South Pennsylvania Avenue), Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 15, 1894. He was 80 at the time of his death and buried in Hollenback Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

“It is fifty years ago that Harrison Williamson of this city was one of the jovial coterie of stage drivers who made the time pass so agreeably for their passengers, who were conveyed over the Wilkes-Barre and Easton turnpike on their way to New York or Philadelphia, and now, the last but one of them all, has passed away at the ripe old age of 80,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Oct. 16, 1894.

Williamson was joined by stage coach drivers, Dave Seaman, Elias Stewart Rainow, John Rainow, John Burd, George Root and Jarius Mitchell, in transporting travelers and postal mail from and to Wilkes-Barre and Easton. Other forms of public transportation in the mid-to-late 1800s before trains was the canal, which mostly shipped merchandise, produce, lumber and coal from today’s downtown Wilkes-Barre to points elsewhere.

But it was the stage line that followed the path of Gen. John Sullivan’s trail along today’s state Route 115 through Bear Creek Township, Blakeslee and Brodheadsville to Easton as the main artery for travelers from Wilkes-Barre headed to Philadelphia and New York City in the 1800s.

The Concord stage coaches were considered luxurious with padded benches and curtains while generic stage coaches had wooden benches and openings without curtains.

Williamson was born in 1815 in New Jersey, and relocated to Wilkesbarre Borough sometime in the 1830s with his family. He got his first job as the personal horse chauffeur for Judge William S. Ross, transporting the jurist from his home in South Wilkes-Barre to the courthouse on Public Square.

Williamson teamed up with Elias Rainow around 1845 to transport passengers and postal mail along the Wilkes-Barre and Easton Turnpike, making two trips a week. As more stage coach drivers were hired, the trips increased to five per week.

A stage coach accident that involved Williamson happened on July 15, 1880, not in the mountainous regions of Bear Creek or the Poconos, but on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“Yesterday afternoon, between three and four o’clock, a stage coach was crossing the canal bridge on East Market Street on its way to the L & S. Station. Close behind the stage coach was a two horse coal wagon. Without warning, the bridge gave way and the coal wagon and the stage coach precipitated into the canal beneath,” reported the Daily Record of the Times newspaper on July 16, 1880.

Williamson, the driver of the stage coach, escaped unhurt.

The bridge collapse was caused by the breaking of an iron rod in the underlying truss, the Daily Record of the Times reported.

As trains took over transporting passengers and postal mail, Williamson became an “express wagon” driver delivering coal and firewood to homes in Wilkes-Barre until his eyesight forced him to retire in 1890.

Surgery on Williamson’s cataracts partially restored his eyesight as one of his old friends took him for one last ride on the Wilkes-Barre and Easton Turnpike in the fall of 1893.

“C.E. Butler drove Williamson out over the old turnpike and he recalled the scenes and gladness of every turn in the road awakening some new memories,” the Record reported in announcing Williamson’s death on Oct. 16, 1894.