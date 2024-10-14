🔊 Listen to this

A project to replace the two heavily-used elevators at the Luzerne County prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre is now halfway complete.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed the council last week that the first elevator is now fully operational and in use. Following verification of no outstanding issues with the new one, work will commence on the other elevator, she said.

The council had authorized $300,000 in federal American Rescue funding toward the elevator project in January 2022 to supplement $350,000 in county capital funds that were already earmarked, making $650,000 available. An additional $235,000 American Rescue allocation was approved for the project in July 2022 based on the lone bid from Otis Elevator.

The prison’s two elevators date back to the 1980s. Some repairs were completed after a fifth-floor elevator door swung open at the base in 2016, resulting in the deaths of a correctional officer and an inmate, but officials say the motor system and controls must be updated, largely because replacement components are now difficult to find.

Personnel report

Twenty county workers were hired in September, while the same number left county employment, according to the latest human resources department monthly report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Amanda Adams, district attorney’s office administrative assistant, $17.76; Erik Baran, Sarah Estok, Samantha Eyerman, Dylan Feeney, Daniel Feigenblatt, Laque Holley, Benjamin Polomchak and Kayla Tracy, 911 telecommunicators, $19.23; Michelle Bravo-Cano, assistant public defender, $36.09; Linda Breza, Aging Agency clerk typist, $14.79; Elena Hunsinger, DA’s office clerk typist, $15.39; Kristyn Jeckell and Keighlyn Oliver, court law clerks, $41.25; Sharon Jobson, budget/finance senior accountant, $26.37; Joseph Novak, part-time assistant district attorney, $41.42; Kyle Stratton, tourism membership and marketing coordinator, $21.54; and Elizabeth Wegener, Children, Youth and Families caseworker 1, $20.60.

Two prior employees also were rehired, the report said: Nancy Smacchi, Children, Youth and Families attorney, $23.90, and Michael Steele, 911 data entry/clean clerk, $18.27.

Departures

Sheriff Sergeant James Joyce retired in September, the report said.

Probation services fiscal technician Ellen Toole was on the report due to her death.

The following workers resigned: prison nurse Kathryn Benn; 911 telecommunicator specialist Jacob Bergener; prison corrections officer Jay Berlinski; DA’s office senior juvenile victim witness coordinator Middy Echevarria; public defender clerk/stenographer Emily Evanko; Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 2s Michele Filipski, Courtney Bittenbender, Ashley Thomas, Yokaira Concepcion and Cory Ruda; human services fiscal officer David Green; deputy sheriff Alberto Gutierrez; court family court/PFA assistant Sarah Michalesko; court law clerk Matthew Reinert; election bureau administrative assistant Waldo Vergara; CYF caseworker manager Heather Asay; and CYF caseworker supervisor Jocelyn Bascomb.

One termination was listed on the report: prison correctional officer Evander Budvan.

Transfers

Seven workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions and hourly compensation: Shady Baez and Auria Pineda, CYF caseworker 2s, $22.98; Deborah Genovesi, DA’s office clerk 3, $24.28; Susan Luckenbill, part-time assistant solicitor, $23.60; Leslie Middaugh, sheriff sergeant, $27.12; Patricia Warkevicz-Guiliano, election operations specialist, $20.51; and Mary-Ann Lavin, probation services fiscal manager, $26.37.

Litigation settlements

A county council majority voted last week to approve two legal settlements.

The first pays $30,000 to close out litigation William French and Melynda Anne Reese filed against the county in federal court alleging they were denied their constitutional right to vote due to the county’s Nov. 8, 2022 general election paper shortage, the agenda said.

Both plaintiffs alleged they attempted to vote at their polling places multiple times and “were unable to do so due to the paper ballot shortage,” the agenda said.

The second settlement for $15,000 terminates litigation Melanie J. Randall filed against the county in the county Court of Common Pleas in 2015 over a physical injury sustained when she allegedly fell into an open manhole on the county courthouse property, the agenda said. The suit asserted the injury was caused by county negligence.

County bridge

The council also voted last week to rescind last month’s decision to earmark $1.2 million in interest earnings on federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace the Sleepy Hollow Bridge in Butler Township.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo had requested reconsideration of the earmark because the county is developing a bridge ranking to prioritize spans that should be addressed, an email to the council said. She does not believe the Sleepy Hollow Bridge will be at the top of this list because of its low usage.

The steel truss Sleepy Hollow Bridge has been added to the state’s Transportation Improvement Plan for future funding, but construction must wait until 2027 if alternate funding is not identified.

Study commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17) in the county courthouse.

Authorized by county April 23 primary election voters, the commission has until early 2025 to determine if alterations to the existing home rule charter are warranted and if so, another nine months to draft proposed changes. An extra two months is permitted if the commission is recommending electing the council by district instead of at large.

Voters would have to approve the changes for them to take effect.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.