BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township police on Friday arrested William Joseph Everett, 55, after he allegedly discharged a firearm while threatening two people who were subletting a bedroom inside his Beech Mountain Lakes residence.

Police responded to the residence on Randy Ridge Court at about 8:30 a.m. after a man and a woman reported Everett began screaming at them and aimed a long-barrel handgun at them, according to a news release.

Everett fired a shot into a couch that was behind one of the victims, the news release says.

Police in the news release say the victims reported Everett used an aerosol type object he ignited “like a flame thrower” and threatened to burn their air mattress.

Everett was arrested when he exited his residence.

A search warrant was served at the residence as police noted Everett rigged a door with a deadbolt lock as the tenants did not have a key to exit their room, and windows were screwed shut and barricaded with wire shelving and lumber, the news release says.

“These are the exact conditions why subletting can be so dangerous. If there was a fire, they would be trapped and not able to be rescued because of the barricades, even though they were on the ground floor,” Butler Township Police Chief William J. Feissner stated in the news release.

Everett was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on four counts each of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, two counts of unlawful restraint, and one count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Everett was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as O’Donnell deemed a threat to the community.

Court records say Everett was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton with firearm offenses in February and by Butler Township police on aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment offenses stemming from an incident on Aug. 11.

State police and police from Conyngham and Freeland assisted at the scene Friday.