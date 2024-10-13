🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania General Assembly this week gave final approval on legislation by Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Sen. Jay Costa (D-43) that would allow magisterial district judges to grant Pennsylvania drivers who are unable to pay the fees and fines of their suspended license the option to pursue community service as a payment alternative.

This initiative would only apply to drivers whose suspension resulted from routine violations.

“The ability to drive is essential in rural Pennsylvania,” Stefano said. “This legislation will empower drivers struggling to escape the prison of debt, created by fines and fees from traffic violations, to get back on the road so they can continue to contribute to our local communities.”

Senate Bill 1118 would also allow those who currently have suspended licenses — due to their inability to pay certain fines and fees — to be provided with the option of community service if a judge sees fit.

The community service payment alternative could additionally apply to suspensions related to driving with a suspended license.

“Today is a great day for justice reform in Pennsylvania,” said Costa. “This bipartisan legislation stands to make an enormous difference in the lives of low-income drivers who cannot afford the fines to reinstate suspended licenses. By allowing judges to assign community service instead of financial penalties for drivers already struggling to make ends meet, we can ensure workers get to jobs, patients get to doctor’s appointments, kids get to school and families can live their lives. I look forward to seeing this legislation put to work in our communities.”

During the bill’s passage in the House of Representatives, a variety of amendments were added to the legislation for structural changes. Alterations to the bill included increasing the response time for an individual to receive notice of a license suspension and reducing the soon-to-be law’s effective date from 26 to 18 months.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for enactment.

State announces 2025 health insurance rates, saving Pennsylvanians $77.2M

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) this week announced Pennsylvania’s 2025 Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance rates, which will save Pennsylvanians approximately $77.2 million in 2025 health insurance premium costs through PID’s rate review process and reinsurance program.

Additionally, the Commonwealth will see an increase in marketplace competition for several counties as some insurers will be selling plans in new counties.

“Pennsylvanians care about the price of comprehensive, ACA-compliant health insurance — and they deserve affordable options,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “This year, we heard from consumers who submitted comments on proposed rates, and we want those residents to know that we carefully considered their input while we worked with health insurers to finalize rates for 2025.”

Most insurers currently offering individual market coverage in Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will continue to provide plans in 2025 with a statewide average increase of 6%, which is two percentage points lower than what insurers initially filed. The Commonwealth will see a 7.6% average increase in the small group market.

PID encourages Pennsylvanians to explore their options and shop for coverage for 2025. Most Pennsylvanians can find the lowest costs on quality health plans through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace.

Pennie is the only place where Pennsylvanians can find financial savings to reduce the cost of coverage and care.

All health plans available through Pennie have important consumer protections, including coverage for pre-existing conditions and coverage of essential health benefits. Silver, gold, and platinum plans provide the richest coverage and the higher-level metallic plans typically have lower co-pays, deductibles and out of pocket maximums.

Pennie’s upcoming Open Enrollment Period is the only time of year to enroll in individual and family health coverage for 2025. Open Enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, for coverage that starts on Jan, 1, 2025.

Outside of Open Enrollment, only individuals with life changes — such as losing coverage from Medicaid and family events — can enroll.

Sen. Langerholc bill advances on interstate compact for drones

Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced his Senate Bill 1338 received unanimous support today from the committee. The bill now advances to the full Senate for consideration.

“Unmanned Aircraft Systems or drones present a significant opportunity for our region by way of economic development, workforce and education,” said Langerholc. “As we have made significant strides in this area, this legislation is the next step forward.”

This bold vision is within reach thanks to the integral leadership of Cambria County’s Department of Emergency Services, John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, Nulton Aviation Services, Saint Francis University and many more. A federal grant was recently awarded to build a network of sensors for Cambria County’s first responders to air-drop emergency medical supplies.

“My legislation will establish an interstate compact with states leading the discovery of UAS, such as Alaska, and integrate the Commonwealth in a long-range relationship for UAS safety, testing, training and education,” Langerholc said.

Moody’s upgrades Pennsylvania’s credit rating to Aa2, citing ‘sound fiscal management’ and ‘steady’ economic growth

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced that Moody’s Ratings has upgraded Pennsylvania’s credit rating to Aa2 from Aa3, citing the Commonwealth’s “sound fiscal management,” balanced budgets and “steady” economic growth.

This follows a similar upgrade from Fitch Ratings last year, which raised Pennsylvania’s credit rating to ‘AA’ from ‘AA-,’ and a rating outlook upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, which improved the Commonwealth’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming its A+ long-term rating.

Pennsylvania is now at its highest rating since 2013.

“Pennsylvania has received two ratings upgrades in our first two years — a testament to our responsible fiscal stewardship that sets the Commonwealth up for success in the future while making critical investments in our economy and our workforce today,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Pennsylvania has the only divided legislature in the country, but we’ve shown two years in a row that we can come together to pass balanced budgets that invest in Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and create real opportunity for people all across the Commonwealth.”

House Education Committee holds hearing on school safety and security

School safety administrators, resource officers, advocates and representatives from Pennsylvania agencies this week detailed the actions and programs they have undertaken to protect students, teachers and faculty from violence today during a House Education Committee hearing on school safety and security.

“School safety does not just mean safety from gun violence but the protection from and prevention of all forms of violence on school grounds,” said state Rep. Peter Schweyer, Majority Chair of the House Education Committee. “School safety is a multifaceted issue that requires multifaceted solutions and collaborations. I am pleased to see these agencies and administrators coming together today to have a meaningful conversation on how school safety currently looks across Pennsylvania and what we can do to continue to build on and improve our policies to ensure the safety of our children and teachers.”

Thursday’s hearing at the state Capitol in Harrisburg featured testifiers from Sandy Hook Promise, The District Security Officer for the Bethlehem Area School District, the Superintendent of Northeastern School District, as well as members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Testifiers detailed the various programs and incentives school districts and administrators are undertaking to ensure the safest and secure learning environments are available for their children and staff.

Brooks, committee advance bill addressing oversight of hospital mergers and acquisitions

Chair of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50), this week amended House Bill 2344 to further provide oversight for hospital acquisitions and major consolidations.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 15 hospital closures in the past five years. All but one of these closures was preceded by a change in ownership, merger or acquisition. Current law limits what the Attorney General’s Office can review in advance of these deals and provides no requirement for notification.

“I have seen first-hand in my district the need for additional oversight when hospitals are acquired or consolidated,” Brooks said. “It is my hope that this legislation would help prevent what is occurring with Sharon Regional Hospital and how it has impacted the community, health care, nurses, doctors, and all the dedicated employees who continue every day to offer quality patient care.”

The amended legislation would require hospitals and health systems to provide advance state-level notification and accompanying documentation of mergers and acquisitions that exceed a threshold of $10 million, which is similar to federal requirements.

“There are so many communities that have been challenged with their hospitals closing or being downsized, as we are seeing an alarming uptick in for-profit health systems entering into deals that are not designed for long-term viability and access to sustainable, quality health care.” said Brooks. “This is why I am completely committed to the current endeavor to have Meadville Medical Center acquire Sharon Regional Hospital, as they have demonstrated a strong commitment to the community and have a long legacy nearby in Crawford County. This would require the current property owner to release the properties in the best interest of the community.”

HB 2344 was passed from committee unanimously and now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.