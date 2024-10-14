🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Comedian Kevin James on Monday announced 2025 days on his “Owls Don’t Walk Tour” following a successful 2024 run.

The new dates include a stop in Wilkes-Barre at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 16, with an artist pre-sale and general ticket sales begin on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at — KevinJames.com.

The tour announcement follows the release of James’ family-friendly stand-up comedy special — Kevin James: Irregardless — which was released this past January on Prime Video. In this special, Kevin delivers his hilarious unfiltered take on parenting, marriage and getting older.

As only Kevin can, he covers a range of topics from motivating children to put down their video games, to why he doesn’t trust technology, and how many tater tots he can fit in his mouth.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

James brought his stand-up act to TV with “Sweat the Small Stuff,” a one-hour special for Comedy Central. His second comedy special, “Never Don’t Give Up,” premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim.

James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures’ Hitch, starring opposite Will Smith and starred in, produced, and co-wrote the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes the Boom. James has starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups 1 and 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. He starred in the features True Memoirs of an International Assassin and Home Team for Netflix, as well as the independent action thriller Becky.

Tickets can also be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

To become a Kirby Center member visit: https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/

