🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Cooler temperatures are coming and before long it will be time to turn on your heating system.

UGI on Monday said its commitment to deliver safe and reliable energy services is dependent on proper system maintenance and safety checks.

UGI offered some things to consider before heating season:

• Have your heating system serviced. A professionally-cleaned and serviced system keeps it running properly and can reduce heating costs.

• Clean or replace filters. Filters that are properly fitted and cleaned or replaced regularly can have a significant impact on your energy costs and air quality.

• Install a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help lower your heating bills by adjusting your home’s temperature when you’re away or asleep.

• Make sure your chimney and exhaust flue are clear and in good condition. Have your chimney inspected for damage and check for holes in your exhaust flue.

• Make sure your appliances have proper air flow. If your furnace and water heater are in an enclosed room or closet, make sure they get plenty of air. Lack of air flow will cause your system to function improperly and could cause a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide.

• Seal air leaks. Small air leaks around windows, doors, pipes, recessed lighting and electrical outlets can add up to a significant loss of heat. Sealing air leaks can significantly reduce your heating bills.

• Don’t block air vents. If vents are not allowing air to flow because of an obstruction, your heating system will work harder to heat your home, leading to higher energy bills.

• Check that all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Make sure detectors have fresh batteries. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be located on every floor of your home. Smoke detectors should also be in each bedroom. Also, consider purchasing natural gas detectors for an extra layer of safety.

• Smell gas? Act fast! A chemical is added to natural gas that gives it a rotten egg smell. If you smell it, evacuate immediately. On your way out, do not turn anything on or off. Get at least the length of a football field away, and then call UGI at 800-276-2722 or dial 911.

UGI Utilities, Inc., is a natural gas and electric utility company that serves more than 740,000 customers. Additional information about UGI Utilities, Inc. is available at www.ugi.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.