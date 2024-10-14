🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Dinners For Kids, a nonprofit committed to eliminating childhood hunger, is excited to announce its 7th Annual Dinner on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 5:30 PM at the Friedman JCC Center in Kingston. This year’s event, “Thanks For Giving,” will be a powerful celebration of community support and generosity, honoring those who have helped advance the organization’s mission to provide nutritious meals to children experiencing food insecurity.

The evening will feature Kelly Byrne, WYOU/WBRE Morning Anchor, as the special guest speaker, and David Pedri of The Luzerne Foundation as the Master of Ceremonies. A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the inaugural Jim Haggerty Service Award, honoring Judd and Susan Shoval. This award pays tribute to the late Jim Haggerty, a beloved volunteer whose dedication and compassion left an indelible mark on the community and Dinners For Kids. In his memory, this award recognizes those who share Jim’scommitment to combating childhood hunger. Judd and Susan Shoval, long-time advocates of the cause, are the first recipients of this special honor.

Founded over a decade ago by Edna and David Tevet in partnership with Ollie’s Restaurant, Dinners For Kids provides daily prepared, nutritious dinners for at-risk children. The organization serves over 240 children year-round in the Wilkes-Barre, West Side, and Dallas areas, delivering over 75,000 meals annually. Each meal is thoughtfully prepared to ensure that children have access to the nutritious food they need for healthy growth and success.

The 7th Annual Dinner promises to be an unforgettable evening, honoring the incredible work of Dinners For Kids and those who continue to make a difference. Proceeds from the event will directly support the program’s efforts to fight childhood hunger and provide meals to local children.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to contribute to this important cause, visit www.dinners4kids.org.