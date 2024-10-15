🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township on Tuesday release surveillance pictures of two people suspected of being involved in an organized theft ring after allegedly stealing merchandise from Target.

Police reported a man and a woman stole an electric scooter and various furniture items valued at $940 from Target on Sept. 22.

The suspects are believed to be affiliated with a multi-state organized retail theft ring, police reported.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext. 432, or by text 570-760-0215, or by email capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.