WILKES-BARRE — A Plains Township man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he sent numerous harassing emails and food orders delivered to an adult psychiatric rehabilitation center in retaliation for being dismissed from the program.

Tyler James Wylie, 23, of Jumper Road, was removed from the rehabilitation center on South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, due to behavioral misconduct in March 2024, according to court records.

After being dismissed, Wylie sent nearly 50 emails and left numerous voice mails at the center and pledged to have pizza and food delivered to the facility unless he was accepted back into the program, court records say.

The facility received unsolicited food deliveries from at least eight restaurants from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, according to court records.

Court records say at least two emails sent to the center involved Wylie impersonating his attorney demanding to be accepted back into the rehabilitative program.

Police spoke with Wylie’s attorney who denied she sent the emails.

Wylie also allegedly sent food orders delivered to the personal homes of the rehabilitation center’s employees and followed employees in the area.

Wylie was charged with stalking, theft, criminal mischief, harassment and impersonating a public servant.

Court records say Wylie is scheduled for trial in Luzerne County Court in January 2025, on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors.

In that case, Pittston Township police allege Wylie followed a boy into a restroom of Walmart on state Route 315 and performed a lewd act.