🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Carbondale accused by Lehman Township police with shooting another man near the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Zahiar Kevon Lee, 19, to two years, seven months to five years, eight months in prison on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Lee pled guilty to the charges June 17.

Lehman Township police in court records alleged Lee shot Nacier M. Green at a party on Nittany Drive on May 6, 2023.

As lee and Green left an apartment, a witness told police they argued about a woman at the party, court records say.

Police in court records say Green attempted to punch Lee who brandished a firearm and discharged a round. Green suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest that punctured a lung. Green was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Police recovered a .40-caliber handgun with an altered serial number in a wooded area about 230 feet from where the shooting took place, court records say.

Lee was granted 77 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served before he was released on bail Aug. 4, 2023.

“Very unfortunate circumstances,” Lee’s attorney, Benjamin Stanton said during the sentencing hearing. “Mr. Lee and the victim went to a party together to enjoy their time with friends and got into an argument. I do believe he had claims to self-defense.”