It’s ‘GO(TV)’ time as democrats canvass area to ‘Get Out The Vote’

WILKES-BARRE — Award-winning Polish American actress Christine Baranski on Wednesday will campaign with Luzerne County democrats as part of a “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) drive in Luzerne County’s Polish and Eastern European neighborhoods.

Baranski will join Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-121) and others to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Pennsylvania Democrats — and the Harris-Walz team at the top of the ticket.

Canvassing starts at 3 p.m. at the Luzerne County Democratic Headquarters on Public Square, followed by a rally at 7 p.m. at Genetti’s on East Market Street.

The list of participants includes former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Polish-born American and former Asst. Secretary of State, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, who represents the 8th Congressional District.

Baranski is an American actress of the stage and screen who has received dozens of prestigious awards, including an Emmy, two Tony Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, as well as three Golden Globe nominations and 10 Critics’ Choice Television Awards — the most for any performer.

Baranski, who grew up in Buffalo, NY, is Polish-American and her grandparents were stage actors in Poland before emigrating to America.

Pashinski has served in the legislature since 2006 and serves as the Democratic chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Pashinski is a graduate of Wilkes University, with a Bachelor’s in music education and spent 38 years as a music educator. A popular local musician, entertainment manager and promoter, Pashinski is widowed and has four children and seven grandchildren.

In a telephone interview on Monday with the Times Leader, Baranski said she is looking forward to meeting people and talking about the campaign.

“I’m up for anything,” Baranski said. “I might knock on doors, do some canvassing and I’ll even give pep talks to volunteers. And I hope to speak at a rally at the end of the day.”

Baranski said she is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz because she feels they have the compassion and empathy for middle class people and will do all they can to improve their lives.

“And I can relate to that,” Baranski said. “I grew up in Buffalo, NY, in a home with a lot of economic anxiety. So I decided I wanted to get out and talk about this campaign and our vice president, who I hope will be our next president.”

Baranski said she can relate to Harris because, like Harris’ mom, Baranski’s mother sacrificed a lot to make ends meet.

“I think Vice President Harris has a visceral approach based on her life experience,” Baranski said. “She knows what that struggle for success is all about, in contrast to her opponent who inherited millions of dollars from his father and who lives in a gilded palace in Florida. Kamala Harris has a tremendous capacity for empathy that is born of experience because she lived through it — she understands.”

The canvassers, including, Baranski, will knock on doors for Democratic candidates from approximately 3 p.m.-6 p.m., beginning at the Democratic office on Public Square. Following the canvass, there will be an event tentatively scheduled for Genetti’s at 7 p.m.

