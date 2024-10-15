🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-08) on Tuesday said area fire departments are a first line of defense, keeping communities safe and secure.

Cartwright, a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $2 million in federal funding to support 20 northeastern Pennsylvania firefighters and first responders through its Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant programs.

“These grants will help ensure these first responders have the personnel, vehicles, training and everyday tools to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods and loved ones,” Cartwright said. “I am proud to stand with firefighters and first responders in Congress. On the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue doing everything I can to support our dedicated heroes.”

Cartwright said the grants will allow firefighters throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe and Wayne counties to be appropriately staffed and equipped with critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

The grants announced:

• Luzerne County — $948,911 total

The $344,500 in SAFER grants awarded to Luzerne County includes:

— Kunkle Fire Company — $344,500 to purchase protective personal equipment and to bolster recruitment and retention programs.

The $604,411 in AFG grants awarded to Luzerne County includes:

— City of Wilkes-Barre — $37,353 to purchase protective personal equipment gear cleaning equipment.

— Freeland Fire Department — $117,654 to purchase essential firefighting hoses, nozzles and appliances.

— Germania Hose Company — $154,286 to purchase 18 self-containing breathing apparatus systems.

— Hanover Township Fire Department — $95,238 to purchase a source capture exhaust system to improve indoor air quality and reduce occupational hazard risks.

— Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company — $33,829 to purchase protective personal equipment gear cleaning equipment.

— Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1 — $66,051 to purchase 18 sets of structural protective personal equipment.

— Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department — $28,571 to purchase protective personal equipment gear cleaning equipment

— Wright Township Volunteer Fire Association — $71,429 to purchase a source capture exhaust system to improve indoor air quality and reduce occupational hazard risks

• Lackawanna County received $414,597 total; Monroe County, $158,487 total; Wayne County, $530,953 total.

The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by FEMA to ensure that local fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations have the personnel, resources and equipment they need to protect communities and emergency personnel from fires and other related hazards.

More information on the AFG and SAFER programs is available at FEMA.gov.