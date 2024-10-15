Who is on the ballot, when to vote, how to vote, where to vote, casting mail ballots and more

🔊 Listen to this

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — On Nov. 5, voters across Pennsylvania will decide their candidates for president, U.S. House and Senate, the commonwealth’s three row offices (attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer), and state House and Senate.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state, and these votes will be particularly important in determining the outcome of the presidential election.

To help you prepare for Election Day 2024 in Pennsylvania, we’ve answered some of your most frequently asked questions below:

When is Election Day 2024 in Pennsylvania?

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Mark your calendar!

When do polls open for Pennsylvania’s 2024 general election?

Polls open at 7 a.m and close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

When is the last day to register to vote?

The last day to register is Oct. 21.

You can register online here, or submit a registration form in person or through the mail to your county election office by the same date.

Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. that day. Your county board of elections must receive mail and in-person applications by 5 p.m.

How can I check my voter registration?

You can check your registration here. You can search using your name, county, ZIP code, and birthday, or by entering your driver’s license or PennDOT identification card numbers.

How do I change parties?

To change your party affiliation, fill out the same voter registration form that you used to register the first time.

When filling out the form, select the box that says “change of party.” If you adjust your affiliation less than 15 days before the election, the change will not take place until the next election cycle.

How do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place by entering your address at https://bit.ly/3UbVOiG.

What else do I need to know to vote in person?

If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing your address, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can include any government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport; a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address; or a military or student ID. See the full list of options here.

Can I still request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot until Oct. 29, either online or through the mail. However, your complete application must be received by the county office by 5 p.m. that day.

Here’s the application. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, proof of identification, and signature.

How do I vote absentee?

The process to request an absentee ballot is similar to that for requesting a mail ballot. You can apply online or download the form and send it to your county election office. However, the application requires you to list a reason for your absence, unlike a mail ballot. You can find the application here.

Applications are due Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. and must be received by your county office by that time.

If you miss the Oct. 29 deadline, you can still request an emergency absentee ballot from your county election office if you experience an unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence. You can request one here.

I applied but still haven’t gotten my absentee or mail ballot. What should I do?

You can check the status of your absentee or mail ballot here. If you’re worried your ballot won’t arrive with enough time to return it, you can call your county election office for advice on how to proceed.

You can also go to your county election office to request a ballot and fill it out on the spot, or go to your polling place and vote in person on Election Day.

I’ve received my absentee or mail ballot. How do I return it?

First, make sure you’ve filled it out completely and followed all instructions, including dating the ballot envelope properly and using the inner secrecy envelope. Otherwise, your ballot may not be counted.

Everyone can return their ballot through the mail or by dropping it off at their county election office. Some counties also have drop boxes available. Find county contact information here.

Your county election office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

If you have a disability that prevents you from returning your own ballot, you may fill out a form to designate someone else to return it for you (this form is also available in Spanish and Chinese). You must turn in the form with your mail ballot application, and the designee must have a copy on hand when they return your ballot.

Otherwise, you must return your own ballot.

Which races will I be voting on?

On the ballot in Pennsylvania this year are elections for president, U.S. House and Senate, three state row offices (attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer), and state House and Senate.

President

The big-ticket item for many voters in this election is the presidential race.

In 2020, Pennsylvania was one of the decisive states in President Joe Biden’s victory after a highly contentious election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Donald Trump denied the loss, baselessly blamed fraud, and ultimately encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol while votes were being certified, in what culminated in the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection.

Four years later, Pennsylvania is expected to once again be one of the states that determines who wins the presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, will face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, following Biden dropping out of the race back in July.

Also running are third-party candidates Jill Stein (Green Party) and Chase Oliver (Libertarian).

U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate is made up of two senators from each state, totaling 100 members. Senators are elected to six-year terms, and every two years, approximately one-third of the body goes up for reelection.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election is expected to be one of the most expensive races of its kind this year.

Currently, a narrow two-seat margin gives Democrats control of the chamber, but with 23 Democratic senators on the ballot this year, that balance could easily shift.

After an uncontested primary, Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is down to two major party candidates: three-term Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, and Republican David McCormick.

Casey is a Scranton native who has held the seat since 2007, making him the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history. If reelected, it would be his fourth term. Before his Senate election, Casey served as Pennsylvania’s auditor general, then treasurer. His father, Bob Casey Sr., was a two-term Pennsylvania governor.

McCormick, who was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a former hedge fund manager. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, but narrowly lost to Mehmet Oz in the primary. His experience in public office includes serving as an under secretary of the U.S. Treasury, and later as a deputy national security advisor during the George W. Bush administration.

Also in the race are third-party candidates Leila Hazou (Green Party), Marty Selker (Constitution Party), and John C. Thomas (Libertarian).

You can read more about the candidates for U.S. Senate here.

U.S. House

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 elected members. The number of representatives from each state is based on its population — Pennsylvania has 17 representatives.

Members of the U.S. House serve two-year terms and are up for reelection during even years.

All 17 members of the Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation — nine Democrats and eight Republicans — seek reelection in 2024. Who is listed on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

To find out who is running in your district, visit the state’s legislator lookup tool or use Spotlight PA’s sample ballot tool.

General Assembly

The Pennsylvania General Assembly is the legislative branch of the commonwealth, and like Congress, it has a lower and upper chamber: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The state Senate consists of 50 members and the state House has 203, making it the largest full-time legislature in the country.

The General Assembly is mainly responsible for proposing and passing state laws, and developing the state budget.

The chamber’s senators are elected to four-year terms, and half the body stands for election every two years. In 2024, lawmakers in odd-numbered districts are on the ballot. All state representatives must run for reelection every two years.

Currently, Democrats have a one-vote majority in the state House, while Republicans hold the Senate by six.

To find who is running in your district, visit VOTE411, a tool from the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

Row offices

Pennsylvania has three elected row offices, all of which have competitive races this year: the attorney general, who is the commonwealth’s top prosecutor; the auditor general, who monitors the use of public funds; and the treasurer, who serves as the state’s financial custodian.

In the race for attorney general, Michelle Henry — who was appointed to replace Josh Shapiro after he departed the office to become governor — is not running to keep the role, which leaves the field open.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale will face off against Republican Dave Sunday. Third-party candidates in the race include Justin Magill (Constitution Party), Eric Settle (Forward Paty), Richard L. Weiss (Green Party), and Robert Cowburn (Libertarian).

You can read more about the candidates for attorney general here.

The race for auditor general has Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor running against Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta. Third-party candidates include Eric Anton (American Solidarity Party), Alan ‘Bob’ Goodrich (Constitution Party), and Reece Smith (Libertarian Party).

You can read more about the candidates for auditor general here.

The race for treasurer pits Republican incumbent Stacy Garrity against Democrat Erin McClelland. Third-party candidates include Chris Foster (Forward Party), Nick Ciesielski (Libertarian Party), and Troy Bowman (Constitution Party).

You can read more about the candidates for treasurer here.

What else will be on my ballot?

There are no statewide ballot measures this year, but some voters may see local ballot questions. East Whiteland Township in Chester County, for instance, will see one. Check with your county election office to be sure.

If you’d like to see a sample ballot, you can use Spotlight PA’s sample ballot tool.

Learn more about how Spotlight PA is covering the 2024 election.

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.