WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hazle Township charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office with possessing child sexual abuse materials pled guilty to related offenses Tuesday.

Gregory F. Yorker, 52, of Hollywood Boulevard, pled guilty to six counts of child pornography before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Detectives arrested Yorker after executing a search warrant at his residence on Nov. 30, 2023, while investigating a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cybertip was linked to an email and phone number registered to Yorker and involved an image of a girl, according to court records.

Forensic analysis of a cellular phone seized from Yorker’s residence uncovered five files of children engaged in sex acts, court records say.

Yorker is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30. He remains free on bail.